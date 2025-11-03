Maryland High School Football All-Classification Rankings - November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Fort Hill (6-3)
2. Perryville (6-3)
3. SEED (5-4)
4. Boonsboro (6-3)
5. Patuxent (5-4)
6. Havre de Grace (6-3)
7. Colonel Richardson (7-2)
8. Allegany (4-5)
9. Pikesville (6-3)
10. Mountain Ridge (4-5)
11. Northern (4-5)
12. Green Street Academy (6-3)
13. Southern (4-5)
14. Bohemia Manor (4-5)
15. Snow Hill (4-5)
16. Joppatowne (4-5)
17. Cambridge-South Dorchester (3-6)
18. Patterson Mill (2-7)
19. Washington (4-4)
20. Smithsburg (4-5)
21. Brunswick (2-7)
22. Loch Raven (3-6)
23. Lake Clifton (2-7)
24. Catoctin (1-8)
25. Douglass (3-6)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Oakland Mills (8-1)
2. Hereford (7-2)
3. Howard (7-2)
4. Easton (7-2)
5. Wicomico (7-2)
6. Huntingtown (6-3)
7. River Hill (6-3)
8. Douglass (8-1)
9. Glenelg (5-4)
10. Westlake (6-3)
11. Gwynn Park (7-2)
12. Northern (5-4)
13. Carver Vo-Tech (6-3)
14. Walkersville (5-4)
15. C. Milton Wright (5-4)
16. Kent Island (5-4)
17. Largo (5-4)
18. Wilde Lake (4-5)
19. Winters Mill (6-3)
20. Northeast (5-4)
21. Manchester Valley (4-5)
22. Bel Air (3-6)
23. Parkside (3-6)
24. McDonough (3-5)
25. Long Reach (3-6)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Dunbar (7-1)
2. Elkton (9-0)
3. Calvert (8-1)
4. Forest Park (7-2)
5. Middletown (7-2)
6. Sparrows Point (8-0)
7. Randallstown (6-3)
8. Fallston (7-2)
9. Century (6-3)
10. Williamsport (6-3)
11. Liberty (5-4)
12. Central (6-3)
13. South Carroll (3-6)
14. Lackey (3-6)
15. Southern (2-7)
16. Edmondson-Westside (4-5)
17. Rising Sun (2-7)
18. Harford Tech (1-8)
19. Friendly (1-8)
20. North East (1-8)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. South River (9-0)
2. Linganore (9-0)
3. Milford Mill Academy (8-0)
4. Edgewood (8-0)
5. Westminster (8-1)
6. Guilford Park (7-2)
7. Decatur (7-1)
8. Oakdale (7-2)
9. Atholton (6-3)
10. Chesapeake (7-2)
11. Franklin (6-3)
12. New Town (6-3)
13. Damascus (6-3)
14. Poly (5-3)
15. St. Charles (6-3)
16. Aberdeen (6-3)
17. North Hagerstown (5-4)
18. City College (4-5)
19. Patapsco (6-3)
20. Towson (6-3)
21. Reservoir (4-5)
22. Overlea (4-5)
23. Chopticon (2-7)
24. Rockville (2-7)
25. Patterson (1-8)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Quince Orchard (9-0)
2. Churchill (8-1)
3. Flowers (8-1)
4. Wise (7-2)
5. Paint Branch (7-2)
6. Broadneck (6-3)
7. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (6-3)
8. Northwest (5-4)
9. Glen Burnie (6-3)
10. Wheaton (7-2)
11. Suitland (6-3)
12. Dundalk (5-4)
13. Eleanor Roosevelt (5-4)
14. Seneca Valley (4-5)
15. Blake (5-4)
16. Walter Johnson (4-5)
17. Laurel (5-4)
18. Richard Montgomery (5-4)
19. Annapolis (4-5)
20. Clarksburg (4-5)
21. Blair (4-5)
22. DuVal (4-6)
23. Northwestern (1-1)
24. Gaithersburg (3-6)
25. Bowie (2-7)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (8-1)
2. North Point (9-0)
3. Sherwood (8-1)
4. Potomac (8-1)
5. Old Mill (7-2)
6. Arundel (6-3)
7. Great Mills (7-2)
8. Perry Hall (5-4)
9. Urbana (5-4)
10. Oxon Hill (6-3)
11. Severna Park (6-3)
12. Crofton (5-4)
13. Frederick (4-5)
14. Marriotts Ridge (5-4)
15. Parkville (4-5)
16. Dulaney (4-5)
17. Kennedy (6-3)
18. Wootton (3-6)
19. Severn Run (2-7)
20. Whitman (3-6)
21. South Hagerstown (3-5)
22. Woodlawn (3-6)
23. Digital Harbor (3-6)
24. Governor Thomas Johnson (2-7)
25. Tuscarora (2-7)
