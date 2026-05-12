Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs vs. Braves, Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, and More)

After a small slate of MLB action on Monday, all 30 teams are back in action on Tuesday, so we have plenty of games to bet on.

In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite bets for tonight, including a side, a total, and a prop bet. I have a little bit of something for everyone tonight, so let's dive into them.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cubs vs. Braves OVER 9 (-105)

Diamondbacks F5 ML (+114) vs. Rangers

Jeffrey Springs UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Cubs vs. Braves Prediction

The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves have been two of the best offenses in baseball over the past month. The Cubs rank first in wRC+ (133), and the Braves come in at third in that stretch at 123. They're also second and third in OPS in that time frame.

We also don't have a stellar pitching matchup with Colin Rea (4.03 ERA) set to take on Grant Holmes (4.34). Let's sit back and root for runs in this one.

Pick: Cubs vs. Braves OVER 9 (-105)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Diamondbacks, but I'm sticking to the first five innings:

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face MacKenzie Gore of the Texas Rangers tonight, who is a left-handed pitcher with an ERA of 5.18 and a WHIP of 1.400. That could lead to the Diamondbacks getting off to a hot start tonight, as they have a wRC+ of 106 against lefties this season, far better than their mark of 86 against righties.

By betting on the first five innings moneyline, we can also avoid the Rangers' stellar bullpen. They lead the Majors in bullpen ERA at 2.68.

Pick: Diamondbacks F5 ML (+114) vs. Rangers

Cardinals vs. Athletics Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals' strikeout numbers have been wildly different this season when facing left-handed pitchers compared to right-handed pitchers. Against righties, they have a strikeout rate of 23.4%, but against lefties, that rate lowers 5.4% to 18%. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. Let's back this trend and bet on him to remain UNDER 4.5 strikeouts recorded.

Pick: Jeffrey Springs UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!