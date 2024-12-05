3 takeaways from Wednesday's MIAA high school football state championship games
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) kicked off its high school football state championship games on Wednesday night at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough with two title contests.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championships
Two champions were crowned, with Hudson defeating Fairhaven and Uxbridge rolling by Mashpee to notch state title victories.
High School On SI Massachusetts gives you three takeaways from Hudson and Uxbridge's state title wins:
1. Uxbridge caps the 2024 season with a dominating Division 7 win
The Spartans came away with their second consecutive Division 7 state championship and it wasn't that close. Uxbridge was able to cruise by Mashpee on Wednesday night behind a potent offense and a opportunistic defense. Running back Camden LaChapelle has been a standout player for Uxbridge all season long and remained doing so against Mashpee's defense, rushing for a game-high 205 yards on 19 carries while adding a couple touchdowns. LaChapelle wasn't alone in the offensive outburst, with fellow teammate Rogan Devlin also added 226 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.
2. Jake Attaway leads Hudson past Fairhaven in Division 6 title game
There's not many players that walk away from the 2024 season with accolades like Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway. The senior signal caller capped a memorable fall campaign by leading the Hawks to a 21-14 victory over Fairhaven for the Division 6 Spuer Bowl. Attaway once again was the team's top player as the two-way star solidified his place in history by becoming just the sixth player in Massachusetts history to account for over 10,000 all-purpose yards. Attaway (159 all-purpose yards) scored a touchdown to give Hudson a 13-6 lead that they would never relinquish. The victory for the Hawks gave them their first state championship since 1991.
3. Gillette Stadium remains one of the best venues to host high school football in the country
When you look around the country at states and the venues hosting their respective state championship games, you can't help but notice that Massachusetts has one of the best venues around come the end of the season. The MIAA capping the season at Gillette Stadium displays excellence as the venue is the home of the 6-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Though some may look at it as a cavernous venue for a state championship game, it's more about the overall experience for the players and quality for the teams. Gillette is a state-of-the-art stadium and having the state championship games only seems right.
Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football state championships: Super Bowl schedule, brackets, scores (12/4/2024)
Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (12/3/2024)
Follow SBLive Massachusetts throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi