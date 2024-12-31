Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Announces 2024 Football All-State Teams
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) officially announced the football all-state teams last week.
Headlining the impressive list of players is Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway, who led the Hawks to a 21-14 win over Fairhaven for the Division 6 Super Bowl championship.
Down below is the complete list of players selected to the all-state teams beginning with quarterbacks all the way down to defensive backs.
Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association 2024 All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Jake Attaway (Hudson)
Osiris Lopez (Leominster)
Running Backs
Mehki Dodd (Catholic Memorial)
Shane Eason (Methuen)
Justin Marques (Fairhaven)
Wide Receivers
Merrick Barlow (St. John’s Prep)
Kaelan Chudzinski (St. Sebastian’s)
Lawson Foley (Scituate)
Offensive Line
Thomas Brown (Chelmsford)
Naheem Ridore (Weymouth)
Graham Roberts (St. John’s Prep)
Charlie Simeone (Needham)
Marky Walbridge (St. Sebastian’s)
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Micah Amedee (Xaverian Brothers)
Logan Dennett (Wachusett)
Dominic Funke (Xaverian Brothers)
Linebackers
Aiden Astorino (King Philip)
Ryan Bannon (North Attleboro)
Max Dresens (Wayland)
Manny Mengata (Tewksbury)
David Timson (Catholic Memorial)
Aidan Williams (Needham)
Defensive Backs
AJ Azuakolam (BB&N)
Jared Bernabei (Lynnfield)
Brady Chapman (Westborough)
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi