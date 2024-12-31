High School

Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Announces 2024 Football All-State Teams

Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway headlines the MHSFCA all-state teams

Andy Villamarzo

Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway throws in the fourth quarter against Fairhaven at Gillette Stadium Wednesday.
Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway throws in the fourth quarter against Fairhaven at Gillette Stadium Wednesday. / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) officially announced the football all-state teams last week.

Headlining the impressive list of players is Hudson quarterback Jake Attaway, who led the Hawks to a 21-14 win over Fairhaven for the Division 6 Super Bowl championship.

Down below is the complete list of players selected to the all-state teams beginning with quarterbacks all the way down to defensive backs.

Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association 2024 All-State Football Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jake Attaway (Hudson)

Osiris Lopez (Leominster)

Running Backs

Mehki Dodd (Catholic Memorial)

Shane Eason (Methuen)

Justin Marques (Fairhaven)

Wide Receivers

Merrick Barlow (St. John’s Prep)

Kaelan Chudzinski (St. Sebastian’s)

Lawson Foley (Scituate)

Offensive Line

Thomas Brown (Chelmsford)

Naheem Ridore (Weymouth)

Graham Roberts (St. John’s Prep)

Charlie Simeone (Needham)

Marky Walbridge (St. Sebastian’s)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Micah Amedee (Xaverian Brothers)

Logan Dennett (Wachusett)

Dominic Funke (Xaverian Brothers)

Linebackers

Aiden Astorino (King Philip)

Ryan Bannon (North Attleboro)

Max Dresens (Wayland)

Manny Mengata (Tewksbury)

David Timson (Catholic Memorial)

Aidan Williams (Needham)

Defensive Backs

AJ Azuakolam (BB&N)

Jared Bernabei (Lynnfield)

Brady Chapman (Westborough)

Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen)

