Vote: Who has been the best junior of the 2025 season in Massachusetts high school baseball?
Massachusetts high school baseball is in full swing for the 2025 spring season. Teams all over the state are competing against some great programs when the weather allows and we as fans have been enjoying every moment of it.
Each year the Bay State produces some of the best talent in the country to play in the diamond and this era of baseball is no different. As we are about halfway through the season we get an understanding of some of the top talent in the state and what they are capable of.
Why not vote on some of the top juniors in Massachusetts high school baseball this season, shall we?
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Voting ends on May 1st, 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Brody Bumila - LHP - Bishop Feehan
Brody Bumila is a great southpaw on the mound with incredible physical attributes. He stands at 6'8 and 235 pounds and is the ace for Bishop Feehan High School. He throws in the lower 90s and is committed to Texas to continue his baseball journey.
Bradley McCafferty - Catcher/Third Baseman - Austin Prep
During April, McCafferty was honored by being invited to the National high school baseball showcase. He put on 15 pounds of muscle since last season. He has verbally committed to Duke Baseball. Last season he batted well over .400 and was a standout player for an elite Austin Prep program.
Morrie Fried - Third Baseman - Pittsfield
Fried holds. lot of power when he is at the plate and shows good speed for someone who is 6'4. He primiarly plays third base but has the ability to switch to first and occasionally play in the outfield. In late 2024 he had a max exit velocity of 105 mph which is a great number for someone his age.
James Rabuse - RHP/Outfield - Wahconah Regional
Rabuse has a great pitching arsenal and that is something that will only get better. His fastball is recorded at upper eighties, curveball mid seventies, and his changeup anywhere from 77-79 mph. He is currently committed to continue his baseball career at Northeaster University.
Jett Little - RHP - Dexter Southfield
Little is 6'4 and 195 giving him a great frame as a pitcher. He currently plays on the Canes National 17u team which means he is competing with the best players in the world. He has a 91 mph fastball and is highly regarded as the number 2 prospect in Massachusetts.
Chase Edgar - RHP - Austin Prep
Edgar is the second Austin Prep player to make the list, and he is the ace for such a great team. He is committed to Elon for baseball and will join the team as a 6 foot 175 pound right handed pitcher with a 90 mph fastball. He has the ability to command a strike zone against any batter.
Lowell Golub - RHP - Berkshire Academy
Golub strikes out most batters he faces and has been dominant so far this season. In his first outing for Berkshire earlier this season the 6'1 pitcher had 9 strikeouts in 5 innings only allowing 2 hits and 0 earned runs. He has a max fastball of 89 mph and is very aggressive on the mound.
Leo Lyons - LHP - Worcester Academy
A year ago Lyons would not have been qualified for this list, but after a reclass and heading to Wrocester Academy he deserves to be here. He is a 6'4 175 pound southpaw and has already been dominant against teams like Mount Saint Charles and Exeter clocking two wins.
Will Margolies - LHP - Cheshire Academy
Margolies should be a threat to anyone at the plate, the 2026 6'7 LHP has a fastball that clocks in at 90 mph and great movement. In the past 5 months he has gained almost 5 mph on his pitches. He is currently playing for the Wow Factor 17u national team as one of the best pitchers on the team.
Matt Blanusa - RHP - Dexter Southfield
Blanusa plays for New England Baseball which is one of the top programs in the area. He is ranked top 20 in the state, has a high 80s fastall, high 70s breaking ball, and a mid 70s slider. He is a 6 foot 175 pound righty that has proven to have great movement on all of the pitches in his arsenal.
Talen Rosborough - Catcher - Uxbridge
Rosborough currently players for Uxbridge but has announced his reclassing to join Worcester Academy for next year. He is a catcher that shows great pop-up speed and is great at the plate. So far this season he has had a game where he was perfect from the plate with 2 doubles and a triple. He has a 98.6 recorded exit velocity off the bat.
Daniel Crossman - Short stop/RHP - Burlington
Crossman has played in three games this season and is currently 5-10 at the plate with a triple, double, and 8 stoled bases. He also has thrown a no hitter in a game he recorded 12 strikeouts.
More From High School On SI
• Jim O'Leary takes head coaching position at Noble and Greenough football
• Top 10 Massachusetts high school baseball rankings (4/13/2025)
•Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 boys basketball recruit in the Class of 2026, announces a surprising decision
• NCAA basketball champion Walter Clayton Jr. was actually better football player in high school
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App