Connor Stalions, Michigan staffer at center of sign stealing, takes high school job at Detroit Mumford
Connor Stalions, the former analyst for the University of Michigan football program and the center of a sign-stealing NCAA investigation, is now the defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School, according to multiple media reports.
“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions,” Mumford head coach William McMichael told the Detroit News. “He’s my defensive coordinator.”
Last October, the NCAA launched an investigation into the University of Michigan football program for sign-stealing. Stalions is considered the architect of a system that allegedly sent individuals to games of future Michigan opponents to scout signs.
Stalions purchased tickets to these games over a three-year period of time. Scouting signs of future opponents in-person is not legal.
The Big Ten Conference suspended former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three regular season games, and Harbaugh has denied he had any knowledge about the sign-stealing program.
Stalions was suspended by Michigan in October, and he eventually resigned in November.
Stalions has not spoken publicly about the investiagation. He is the centerpiece of an upcoming Netflix documentary on the scandal.
Current Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore could face punishment for violating the rules of the investigation. According to a draft of an NCAA Notice of Allegations, Moore is accused of deleting texts between him and Stalions.
For Detroit Mumford, it's hoping to turn around back-to-back 1-8 seasons.
“What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford," McMichael said. "He comes here every day and gives 120 percent, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.”
McMichael's son, former Belleville running back Jeremiah Beasley, will be a freshman at Michigan this season.
McMichael told the Detroit News:
“Jeremiah committed to Michigan, and I met (Stalions) during the recruiting process. [...] He’s outstanding. I think he knows Michigan’s defense just as well as anyone else who was there with (former defensive coordinator Jesse) Minter and all of those guys.
“He’s great with the kids, has an outstanding football mind and we’re learning a lot — not just the kids, but the coaching staff. He’s a great addition to what we’re doing. He can help prepare the kids for college. They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”
Mumford begins its season on August 29 against Thurston.
