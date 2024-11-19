High School

Marine City's Paul Muscat voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Muscat wins for the week of November 4 to 10

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Marine City's Paul Muscat is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the week.

Paul Muscat, Marine City 

Senior running back Paul Muscat had a big performance to help Marine City in a 38-28 D6 district final win over Michigan Collegiate. Muscat finished the game with four rushing touchdowns. 

Published
