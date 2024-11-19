Marine City's Paul Muscat voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Marine City's Paul Muscat is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Paul Muscat, Marine City
Senior running back Paul Muscat had a big performance to help Marine City in a 38-28 D6 district final win over Michigan Collegiate. Muscat finished the game with four rushing touchdowns.
