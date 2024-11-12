Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (11/12/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jackson Malburg, Armada
Junior running back Jackson Malburg had a historic performance to give Armada its first-ever district championship win as they defeated Hazel Park, 63-0. Malburg rushed for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ryan Counts, Birmingham Groves
Senior quarterback Ryan Counts led Birmingham Groves to a D2 district championship win over Seaholm, 36-7. Counts completed 11 of his 17 passes for 155 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown.
Donovan Triplett, Walled Lake Western
Junior running back Donovan Triplett rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts as Walled Lake Western secured a D3 district championship over Avondale, 42-0.
Trenton Naber, Hudsonville
Naber had two interceptions in the fourth quarter in the 19-16 win against Grandville. He also had six tackles in the game.
Marcello Vitti, Divine Child
Junior running back and defensive back Marcello Vitti did it all for Divine Child despite falling to Harper Woods, 40-21. Vitti had 107 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on offense while adding 13 tackles and one pass deflection on defense.
Daniel Dysert, Springport
Dysert had 124 rushing yards on 24 carries for one touchdown against Reading.
Ronny Johnson, Dexter
Johnson had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a district final game against East Lansing.
Ty Ryan, Forest Hills Central
Ryan caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-17 against Coopersville.
Landon Tungate, Byron Center
Tungate completed 10-of-12 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 51 yards in a 30-23 win against Mona Shores.
Jami Williams, Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Williams had six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-18 win against West Catholic.
Reed Blake-Thomas, Brighton
Senior middle linebacker Reed Blake-Thomas totaled 15 tackles and one interception on defense as Brighton fell to Howell, 35-33.
Justin Jones, Howell
Senior athlete Justin Jones had himself a game for Howell in their D1 district championship win over Brighton. Jones ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 27 attempts.
Jace Clarizio, East Lansing
Senior running back Jace Clarizio led East Lansing in their D2 district title win against Dexter, 50-49. Clarizio finished the game with four touchdowns.
Paul Muscat, Marine City
Senior running back Paul Muscat had a big performance to help Marine City in a 38-28 D6 district final win over Michigan Collegiate. Muscat finished the game with four rushing touchdowns.
Joel Cranmore, Leslie
Sophomore quarterback Joel Cranmore threw for 156 yards and a passing touchdown while rushing for 125 yards and one rushing touchdown in Leslie’s 23-21 D7 district title win over University Liggett.
Aubree Deshetsky, North Branch
Junior Aubree Deshetsky continued to shine as she led North Branch to a 3-1 set win over Imlay City for a district title. Deshetsky finished with 35 kills, 16 digs, and two assists.
Savannah Flint, Manchester
Senior Savannah Flint finished with 24 kills, 20 digs, four assists, and one ace as Manchester secured a D3 district title win over Grass Lake, 3-2.
