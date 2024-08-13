Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Michigan high school football has produced a notable list of quarterbacks over the past two seasons. Dante Moore and Brady Drogosh led Detroit King and De La Salle to MHSAA championships in 2022, respectively.
Southfield A&T's Isaiah Marshall continued that trend by winning a Division 1 title in 2023. Saline's CJ Carr led the Hornets to many wins during his career.
That trend continues in 2024. Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood leads the way as the nation's top prospect, and there are many other quarterbacks who have an opportunity to shine in 2024.
SBLive/High School on SI has highlighted some of the top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Thursday.
Here are the top quarterbacks in Michigan high football entering the 2024 season:
Bryce Underwood, Sr., Belleville
The undisputed top player in the state, Underwood is also the top prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. If Belleville and Underwood reach the MHSAA Division 1 state championship in 2024, it will be their fourth straight appearance with him at quarterback.
He threw for 3,329 yards on a 64 percent competition percentage with 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 2023. Underwood is committed to LSU.
Jake Morrow, Sr., Grand Blanc
Morrow was a second-team all-league mention last season in his first season as a starter. A dual-threat talent, he accumulated nearly 3,000 total yards and began picking up interest from select MACl programs.
“Five-foot-11, 180-pounds makes Morrow an elusive and dynamic player,” Grand Blanc coach Kaleb Forr said. “Here is someone the team can rally around and has incredible talent.”
Graham Junge, Sr., Flat Rock
A starter every season of his career, Junge returns once more to direct the Rams’ offense this fall. The signal caller was named an all-state first team member last season after a historic year in which he threw for 2,644 yards and 28 touchdowns and broke the Monroe County passing record for most yards in a season.
“He will be the focal point of our offense both throwing and running and has many weapons to distribute the ball to,” Flat Rock coach Brandon Reaume said.
Junge led Flat Rock to an 8-4 record last season, the first district title in school history, and helped the Rams score the most ever points in a single season (384) in program history.
Reed Myers, Sr., Parma Western
Myers landed on the Division III all-conference and region teams last season after throwing for 1,472 yards at a 62% clip, in addition to 24 total scores.
“Reed is the ultimate student of the game,” Western coach Nick Rulewicz said of the 6-foot-3 signal caller. “He is always working on his quarterback skills. He is a tireless competitor and an outstanding leader.”
Reed has interest from numerous schools at the next level, from Division III and NAIA all the way up to Division I.
Brady Jess, Sr., Charlevoix
A three-year starter and returning all-conference player, Charlevoix coach Donald Jess expects a big season from his quarterback.
“He's a running quarterback with great strength and a good speed,” Jess said of the signal caller that has helped lead the program to 8-2 and 9-2 seasons the last two years.
Jess has Division I offers for wrestling, which he plans to pursue.
Lawrence Wells, Sr., Brighton
Wells is the second-highest rated signal caller in the state’s 2025 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 quarterback for Brighton is committed to Central Michigan.
Elliott Larner, Sr., DeWitt
Larner, who will start for his fourth-consecutive season this fall, is a Michigan Tech commit. DeWitt coach Rob Zimmerman said the rising-senior had a “phenomenal summer” in 7-on-7s against some of the state’s top programs. He also noted his exceptional 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash.
“Will, without question, be one of the top couple of quarterbacks in the state this fall,” Zimmerman said. “(He) squats 500 pounds and is tough as nails.”
Brick Sandridge, Jr., Cousino
Sandrdige heated up as the year went on last season, notably throwing for 705 yards and seven touchdowns (12 on the season) in weeks five-through-nine.
“Brick is someone who has taken control of the offense,” Cousino coach Brandon Gennette said. “He is a coach on the field, commands the huddle and knows exactly what we’re trying to accomplish with our offense. It is a college system with multiple reads and he has taken control of it extremely well.
“He is one of our leaders on our team and someone we will lean on in order to be successful. His football IQ is off the charts.”
Cason Carswell, Sr., Mason
Carswell is a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, and was named all-league and all-state as a junior for the Bulldogs. Last season, he broke the school record for career passing yards (5,426) and touchdowns (69), leading Mason to its first ever state finals appearance. The star quarterback has Division I offers from Western Illinois and Western Michigan.
Michael Hurlbutt, Sr., Allendale
Hurlbutt looks to be in for a big senior season as he prepares to start at quarterback while likely continuing his work as a starting safety. Despite not taking a snap at quarterback at the varsity level, Allendale coach Joel Brose is confident in his ability to adapt.
“He is a smart, very athletic and an aggressive player,” Brose said.
Sante Gasperoni, Sr., De La Salle
Gasperoni’s explosive junior saw him throw for over 2,000 yards while adding another 1,000 on the ground. His dynamism has earned multiple collegiate offers including several from Ivy League schools.
“Looking for an even better year this year with the core of his receivers returning,” De La Salle coach Dan Rohn said.
Kayd Coffman, Jr., East Kentwood
Coffman will be East Kentwood’s starter this fall. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal caller has offers from Western Michigan. Central Michigan and Wayne State University.
Skylar Hunter, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Hunter’s dual-threat prowess is a significant tool for Detroit Catholic Central coach Justin Cessante’s program. The signal caller runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and uses his strong arm to hurt defenses both in the pocket and on the run, said Cessante.
“We are very happy to have a person and player like Skyler leading our football team,” Cessante said, “especially at the quarterback position. He is a tremendous athlete and can do a lot of things with the football in his hands. We are expecting a big year from him, based on his work ethic in the off-season and potential of talent.”
Hunter has interest from Division II, Division III and NAIA programs.
Brayden Lape, Sr., Grass Lake
A member of the coaches association all-state team last season, in addition to an all-conference and region representative, Lape threw for 2,492 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 61% completion rate as a junior. The soon-to-be four-year starter has set school records in passing yards for a season (2,492) and a single game (385).
“He is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds with a big time arm and winning attitude,” said Grass Lake coach Randy Cole. “He is hoping to continue in the college ranks and developed some interest while attending camps last summer.”
Chris Kendrick, Jr., Denby
Denby coach Zachery Carr believes Kendrick to be a legitimate preseason Mr. Football candidate. The rising-junior was an all-league first team quarterback last season, also making second-team all-Detroit and first team all-region. He has collected one Division II offer.
Dominic Giovannini, Sr., South Lyon East
Giovannini was an all-conference quarterback last season and an all-area honorable mention. With 2,337 yards and 22 touchdowns on his career, he’s continued to develop each year in the Cougars’ offense.
“Dom is a tremendous player, leader, and teammate,” said coach Jacob Topp. “Barring something unforeseen, he'll end up as our career passing yards leader. He was the top vote-getter for captain as a junior for our team.”
Preston Shackelford, Sr., Mattawan
An all-conference signal caller, Shackelford “brings a lot of power with his arm and legs,” said Mattawan coach Jerry Schultz.
Added Schultz: “His arm talent is some of the best in the area. In our new offense, he will be able to showcase his talent not only throwing, but running the ball.”
Beau Jackson, Sr., West Bloomfield
Jackson was at Detroit Catholic Central before transferring to West Bloomfield for 2024. At 6-foot-4, he can stand in the pocket and make a throw to any part of the field. He has scholarship offers from Buffalo, Colorado, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, among others.
James Young, Sr., Muskegon
Young transferred from North Muskegon to Muskegon for the 2024 season. In his junior season, he threw for 2,623 yards, 33 touchdowns while he added six rushing touchdowns as well. He will help the Big Reds defend the 2023 Division 2 MHSAA title.
Jordan Simes, Sr., Roseville
Simes can make throws from any body position for Roseville, and he has a great arm while on the run. Simes is committed to Ferris State after offers from Davenport and Eastern Michigan. Simes threw for 1,402 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023.
Nate Rocheleau, Jr., Harper Woods
One of the top junior quarterbacks in Michigan, Rocheleau led Harper Woods to the MHSAA Division 4 title. He had 2,698 passing yards, 25 touchdowns to four interceptions in 2023. Rocheleau has the arm to lead Harper Woods to another title. He has offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky and Miami (OH).
Andrew Knight, Jr., Sterling Heights Stevenson
Knight had a quality sophomore season with 1,711 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 407 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Axel Newell, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Newell has a great arm and a 6-foot-4, 205 pound frame, and he’s earned offers from Cornell and Toledo, according to 247sports.com. Newell threw for 1,293 yards in 2023 for Orchard Lake St. Mary's.
McKale McDowell, Sr., River Rouge
McDowell can sling it, and he guided River Rouge to the Division 4 regional championship where the Panthers lost to Detroit MLK by one point. He’ll be without star receiver Nick Marsh in 2024, but McDowell can still make plays with the ball in his hands.
Carson Thornton, Sr., East Grand Rapids
Thornton is a solid athlete who can make plays while on the move. He can also zip passes to windows in the middle of the field. If East Grand Rapids is going to advance in the Division 3 playoffs, he will need to continue to produce.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X