Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)
The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball regional semifinals begin on Tuesday, March 4 with games across the state.
High School on SI has brackets for all four divisions in Michigan high school boys basketball.
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Regional Semifinal
Bessemer vs. Dollar Bay
North Dickinson vs. Forest Park
Brimley vs. Pickford
Harbor Light Christian vs. Rogers City
Bellevue vs. Tri-Unity Christian
Phoenix vs. Michigan Lutheran
Concord vs. Colon
Waldron vs. Lenawee Christian
Mio-Au Sable vs. Bellaire
Traverse City Christian vs. Marion
Muskegon Heights vs. Pentwater
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Fowler
Everest Collegiate vs. Lansing Christian
Inter-City Baptist vs. Douglass
Genesee Christian vs. Parkway Christian
Kingston vs. Deckerville
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Westwood vs. Iron Mountain
Harbor Springs vs. Glen Lake
Beal City vs. Alcona
McBain vs. Pine River Area
Shrine Catholic vs. Northwestern
Loyola vs. Arts & Tech Academy
Millington vs. New Standard Academy
Harbor Beach vs. Brown City
Ovid-Elsie vs. Chesaning
Stoclbridge vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Hillsdale
Arbor Prep vs. Richard
North Muskegon vs. Ravenna
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Bloomingdale
Hartford vs. Kalamazoo Christian
Bridgman vs. Schoolcraft
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Kingsford vs. Boyne City
Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling
Frankenmuth vs. Freeland
Hamady vs. Portland
Haslett vs. Sexton
Goodrich vs. Chelsea
Flat Rock vs. Adrian
Summit Academy vs. Westfield Prepatory
Spring Lake vs. Sparta
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian
Plainwell vs. Holland Christian
Edwardsburg vs. Marshall
Old Redford Academy vs. University Prep
Denby vs. Lincoln
Notre Dame Prep vs. Center Line
St. Clair vs. Yale
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Regional Semifinals
Lakeview vs. Kalamzoo Central
East Lansing vs. Okemos
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Brighton
Huron vs. Lincoln
Grand Blanc vs. St. Mary's Prep
Mott vs. Rochester
De La Salle Collegiate vs. Athens (Troy)
Chippewa Valley vs. L'Anse Creuse North
Lincoln Park vs. Bedford
Dearborn vs. Martin Luther King
Farmington vs. Wayne Memorial
University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Brother Rice
Marquette vs. Cadillac
Carman-Ainsworth vs. Rockford
Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa
Northview vs. Byron Center
