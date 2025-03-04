High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)

See the matchups from the 2025 Michigan high school regional semifinals

Jack Butler

Brother Rice's Greg Grays Jr. looks to pass during the Division 1 boys basketball district final on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Brother Rice's Greg Grays Jr. looks to pass during the Division 1 boys basketball district final on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball regional semifinals begin on Tuesday, March 4 with games across the state.

High School on SI has brackets for all four divisions in Michigan high school boys basketball.

You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Michigan high school boys basketball playoffs.

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Regional Semifinal

Bessemer vs. Dollar Bay

North Dickinson vs. Forest Park

Brimley vs. Pickford

Harbor Light Christian vs. Rogers City

Bellevue vs. Tri-Unity Christian

Phoenix vs. Michigan Lutheran

Concord vs. Colon

Waldron vs. Lenawee Christian

Mio-Au Sable vs. Bellaire

Traverse City Christian vs. Marion

Muskegon Heights vs. Pentwater

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Fowler

Everest Collegiate vs. Lansing Christian

Inter-City Baptist vs. Douglass

Genesee Christian vs. Parkway Christian

Kingston vs. Deckerville

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Westwood vs. Iron Mountain

Harbor Springs vs. Glen Lake

Beal City vs. Alcona

McBain vs. Pine River Area

Shrine Catholic vs. Northwestern

Loyola vs. Arts & Tech Academy

Millington vs. New Standard Academy

Harbor Beach vs. Brown City

Ovid-Elsie vs. Chesaning

Stoclbridge vs. Lumen Christi Catholic

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Hillsdale

Arbor Prep vs. Richard

North Muskegon vs. Ravenna

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Bloomingdale

Hartford vs. Kalamazoo Christian

Bridgman vs. Schoolcraft

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Kingsford vs. Boyne City

Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling

Frankenmuth vs. Freeland

Hamady vs. Portland

Haslett vs. Sexton

Goodrich vs. Chelsea

Flat Rock vs. Adrian

Summit Academy vs. Westfield Prepatory

Spring Lake vs. Sparta

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian

Plainwell vs. Holland Christian

Edwardsburg vs. Marshall

Old Redford Academy vs. University Prep

Denby vs. Lincoln

Notre Dame Prep vs. Center Line

St. Clair vs. Yale

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Regional Semifinals

Lakeview vs. Kalamzoo Central

East Lansing vs. Okemos

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Brighton

Huron vs. Lincoln

Grand Blanc vs. St. Mary's Prep

Mott vs. Rochester

De La Salle Collegiate vs. Athens (Troy)

Chippewa Valley vs. L'Anse Creuse North

Lincoln Park vs. Bedford

Dearborn vs. Martin Luther King

Farmington vs. Wayne Memorial

University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Brother Rice

Marquette vs. Cadillac

Carman-Ainsworth vs. Rockford

Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa

Northview vs. Byron Center

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan