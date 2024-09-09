Minnetonka football's Caleb Francois voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Minnetonka football's Caleb Francois voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week after a week of fan voting.
Caleb Francois, Minnetonka
Francois threw two touchdown passes and ran for three more in a 34-10 win over White Bear Lake.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X