Vote: Who should be the Minnesota high school Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)

Caleb Francois, Minnetonka
Francois threw two touchdown passes and ran for three more in a 34-10 win over White Bear Lake.
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria
University of Minnesota class of 2025 commit and Alexandria High School kicker Daniel Jackson hit a 54-yard field goal against Chaska on Thursday. The made field goal ties the record for the second-longest kick in MSHSL. The kick beats Jackson's previous personal record of 53 yards.
Trevor Sheldrup, Mankato West
Sheldrup caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and ran for 60 and 20-yard touchdowns as well in a 31-6 win over Northfield.
Jayden Barnum, Brainerd
Barnum ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushes in a 42-7 win against Mahtomedi.
Kevon Johnson, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson ran for an impressive 308 yards and four touchdowns on 21 attempts in a 42-15 win against St. Francis.
Eli Klimek, Nevis
Klimek was everywhere for Nevis. He had 21 tackles in a 44-12 win over Sebeka.
Brecken Keoraj, Elk River
Keoraj ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns in only 10 attempts in a 44-22 win over Chanhassen. He also had two tackles on defense.
Elijah Adzimahe, North St. Paul
Adzimahe threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-12 win against St. Paul Como Park. He also had 14 carries for 115 yards.
Caden Shoen, St. Michael-Albertville
Shoen had six solo tackles and 13 total tackles in a loss to Blaine.
Logan Kleist, Mankato East
Kleist had 2.5 sacks and five total tackles in a 51-6 win over St. Louis Park.
Deagan Gondeck, Sauk Rapids-Rice
Gondeck was a ball-hawk for Sauk Rapids-Rice. He had three interceptions in a 40-14 win against Irondale.
Mason Helfmann, St. Louis Park
Helfmann had 10 total tackles and one interception while he scored one receiving touchdown for St. Louis Park in a loss to Mankato East.
Gavin Gall, St. Cloud Tech
Gall had eight receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-9 win against Cambridge-Isanti. On defense, Gall had five total tackles and one interception. On special teams, Gall made on field and went 5-for-5 on extra points.
Tessa Trygstad, St. Agnes
Trygstad had eight aces and 23 digs and three kills in a 3-1 win over St. Paul Harding. She also had eight aces and 23 digs in a 1-3 loss to St. Paul Harding.
Elena Hoecke, Centennial
Hoecke had 22 kills, three aces, 10 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Duluth East. She had 15 kills and four aces in a 3-1 win over Mounds View.
Elli Tufto, Prior Lake
Tufto had 14 kills, three aces and 18 digs in a 3-1 win over Chaska on August 27.
Jacob Oliver, St. Cloud Cathedral
Oliver scored three goals in a win against St. John’s Prep on August 29, and he scored one goal in a 5-0 win against Pelican Rapids on August 27.
Ethan Brown, Rosemount
Brown scored two goals against Bloomington Jefferson in a 5-0 win, and he scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Waconia.
Ashlyn O’Malley, Rogers
O’Malley had three goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Coon Rapids on august 28.
Molly Burkstrand, St. Cloud Tech
Burkstrand scored three goals and had one assist in a 6-0 win over Becker. Earlier in the week, Burkstrand had two goals in a 4-1 win against Rocori.
