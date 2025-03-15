High School

Live score updates: Maple Grove vs. Hopkins in Minnesota high school girls basketball Class 4A championship

Get real-time score updates from the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball Class 4A championship between the Crimson and the Royals

Jack Butler

Hopkins plays Maple Grove in the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball Class 4A championship.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Maple Grove Crimson (28-2) play the No. 3 Hopkins Royals (26-5) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball Class 4A championship on Saturday at Williams Arena.

Hopkins is hoping for its ninth state championship in program history. Maple Grove is looking to win its first state title.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Updates will be here win the game begins.

