Live score updates: Maple Grove vs. Shakopee in MSHSL Class 6A semifinal (11/15/2024)
Get score updates from the Minnesota high school football playoff game between the Crimson and the Sabers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Maple Grove Crimson (11-0) play the No. 2 Shakopee Sabers (10-1) in the 2024 MSHSL Class 6A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh this page for the latest update.
Maple Grove vs. Shakopee Class 6A MSHSL Semifinals Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
