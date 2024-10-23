Top defensive backs in Minnesota high school football in 2024
For the final installment of the top players in Minnesota high school football in 2024, High School on SI looks at the top defensive backs.
These athletes have been included in our poll for you to vote on who you think is best.
There are many worthy names on the list, so please read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will close on November 3 at 11:59 p.m. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Top Defensive Backs in Minnesota High School Football in 2024
Bo Bokman, Sr., Lakeville South
Bokman does it all for Lakeville South. On defense in 2023, he had 60 tackles and eight pass breakups. He can come down from his safety position, and he is not afraid of contact.
Dominic Morton, Sr., Minneapolis Washburn
Morton is Washburn’s leading receiver, but he also has 43 total tackles and two interceptions in 2024.
“Three sport athlete, unbelievable stamina,” Washburn head coach Ryan Galindo said. “He never comes off the field. He’s a two-way starter and on all specials. He does everything for our program, extremely coachable; he is a throwback tough football kid.”
Will Killeen, Sr., Wabasha-Kellogg
Killeen had 41 tackles in 2023, and he is a hybrid linebacker-safety for Wabasha-Kellogg.
“He was voted defensive MVP as a sophomore and team MVP as a junior,” Wabasha-Kellogg head coach Tim Klingbeil said. “Willie is All-Conference and a tremendous player. Willie will find a way onto your field and make your team better.”
Dylan Vokal, Sr., Maple Grove
Vokal is another two-way star on this list. He’s a top wide receiver, but he’s also a top cornerback for the Crimson. He has six pass breakups and one interception in eight games, according to MNfootballhub.
Jonah Shine, Sr., Lakeville South
Shine as an all-around athlete for Lakeville South. He’s a full-time corner and wide receiver.
“He’s got elite cover-corner ability,” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said.
Damarius Russell, Sr., Waseca
Damarius is one of the top defensive backs in Minnesota. As a safety, he breaks quickly to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. In the opening four weeks of the season, he had two interceptions and over 20 tackles.
Deron Russell, Jr., Waseca
Another Russell, Deron is also a lockdown corner for the BlueJays. He has offers from Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
Josiah Young, Sr., Totino-Grace
Young is committed to Northern Iowa, and it's easy to see why with his 6-foot-2 frame and athleticism. As a corner, it can look like he runs routes before the receivers do.
Trillion Sorrell, Sr., Edina
Sorrell is one of the top cornerbacks and wide receivers in the state. It seems like he plays with an extra pair of eyes in the backfield, and he can cover ground to ball carries quickly. He is committed to South Dakota State.
Brody Miller, Sr., Shakopee
Miller has had a strong season for the Sabers. As a corner, he has 32 tackles and seven pass breakups. He is committed to South Dakota State.
Caisen Thome, Sr., Kasson-Mantorville
Thome is a safety with great instincts. He had two pick-sixes in win against Winona as a perfect example of his playmaking ability. He has an offer from St. Thomas.
Randy Kweyete, Sr., Park Center
Kweyete is a physical corner for the Pirates who is great in run defense. He has great closing speed, and he makes plays on ball carriers in the open field.
Owen Thielges, Sr., Moorhead
The Spuds went 8-0 in the regular season, and Thielges helped a defense that held many opponents under 20 points. He had five interceptions, five pass breakups and 47 tackles as a safety. Thielges is committed to North Dakota.
Evan Kludt, Sr., Alexandria
Kludt is a great wide receiver and defensive back. In 2023, Kludt had six interceptions, and he returned two for touchdowns. Kludt is fast, and he was part of an Alexandria 4x100-meter relay team that placed second in the Class 2A MSHSL Track and Field Championships.
Grant Tylutki, Sr., Rocori
Tylutki is a physical defensive back who can come down and make a tackle at the line of scrimmage. He is second on the team in tackles in 2024 with 69, including 18 total tackles. He is committed to Tylutki.
Brady Larson, Sr., Hutchinson
Larson is a ballhawk for the Tigers. He has six interceptions, tied for second most in the state through seven games. He had three in a win against Delano in September.
Brady Schornstein, Sr., Champlin Park
Schornstein is a tackle machine at safety. He had 81 tackles last season, and he has 84 tackles through five games this season in 2024. He also has one interception and one safety.
“He has a nose for the ball, is a great tackler and led our team in tackles,” Champlin Park head coach Nick Keenan said. “He is a very tough kid. He is also a very good baseball player.”
