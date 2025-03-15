Live score updates: Marshall vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's in Minnesota high school girls basketball Class 3A final
Get real-time game updates as the Red Knights face the Tigers in the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball Class 3A championship
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights (25-6) play the No. 3 Marshall Tigers (29-1) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball Class 3A championship game at Williams Arena.
The Red Knights are hoping to win their fifth state title and third consecutive one. Marshall is going for its third state title in program history.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Updates will be here win the game begins.
