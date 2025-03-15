Live score updates: Providence Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton in Minnesota high school girls basketball Class 2A final
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Providence Academy Lions (31-0) play the No. 2 Crosby-Ironton Rangers (32-0) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball Class 2A championship at Williams Arena.
The matchup features two stars of Minnesota high school girls basketball: Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway and Crosby-Ironton junior Tori Oehrlein. They are both averaging over 30 points per game.
Greenway is committed to Kentucky. Oehrlein is committed to Minnesota.
The Lions are hoping to win their fourth consecutive title and fifth in program history. Crosby-Ironton would win their first state title with a win.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Updates will be here win the game begins.
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/15/2025)
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 3 scores, recap, live updates (3/14/2025)
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/12/2025)
