High School

Live score updates: Providence Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton in Minnesota high school girls basketball Class 2A final

Get real-time game updates between the Lions and the Rangers in the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball Class 2A championship

Jack Butler

Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead the Lions to their fourth consecutive Class 2A championship
Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead the Lions to their fourth consecutive Class 2A championship / Jeff Lawler

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Providence Academy Lions (31-0) play the No. 2 Crosby-Ironton Rangers (32-0) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball Class 2A championship at Williams Arena.

The matchup features two stars of Minnesota high school girls basketball: Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway and Crosby-Ironton junior Tori Oehrlein. They are both averaging over 30 points per game.

Greenway is committed to Kentucky. Oehrlein is committed to Minnesota.

The Lions are hoping to win their fourth consecutive title and fifth in program history. Crosby-Ironton would win their first state title with a win.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Providence Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton in Minnesota high school girls basketball Class 2A final

Updates will be here win the game begins.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota