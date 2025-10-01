High School

Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Kimball football junior Mark Schiefelbein makes a tackle behind the line of scrimmage during the Class 2A state semifinal versus Jackson County Central on Nov. 15, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Cubs lost 34-26.
Kimball football junior Mark Schiefelbein makes a tackle behind the line of scrimmage during the Class 2A state semifinal versus Jackson County Central on Nov. 15, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Cubs lost 34-26.

Another week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of September 29.

Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Maple Grove (Maple Grove, MN) - 5-0

2. Minnetonka (Minnetonka, MN) - 5-0

3. Rosemount (Rosemount, MN) - 4-1

4. Forest Lake (Forest Lake, MN) - 5-0

5. Shakopee (Shakopee, MN) - 4-1

6. Centennial (Circle Pines, MN) - 3-1

7. Champlin Park (Champlin, MN) - 4-1

8. Lakeville South (Lakeville, MN) - 4-1

9. Andover (Andover, MN) - 4-1

10. Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie, MN) - 3-2

11. Moorhead (Moorhead, MN) - 3-2

12. Edina (Edina, MN) - 3-2

13. Woodbury (Woodbury, MN) - 3-2

14. Farmington (Farmington, MN) - 3-2

15. Prior Lake (Prior Lake, MN) - 2-3

16. Osseo (Osseo, MN) - 3-2

17. Mounds View (Arden Hills, MN) - 2-3

18. East Ridge (Woodbury, MN) - 3-2

19. Stillwater (Stillwater, MN) - 2-3

20. Blaine (Blaine, MN) - 3-2

21. Rogers (Rogers, MN) - 1-3

22. St. Michael-Albertville (Albertville, MN) - 1-4

23. Eastview (Apple Valley, MN) - 2-3

24. Hopkins (Minnetonka, MN) - 2-3

25. White Bear Lake (White Bear Lake, MN) - 2-3

Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. St. Thomas Academy (Mendota Heights, MN) - 5-0

2. Chanhassen (Chanhassen, MN) - 4-1

3. Alexandria (Alexandria, MN) - 4-1

4. Spring Lake Park (Spring Lake Park, MN) - 5-0

5. Waconia (Waconia, MN) - 4-1

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, MN) - 4-1

7. Elk River (Elk River, MN) - 4-1

8. Monticello (Monticello, MN) - 4-1

9. Chaska (Chaska, MN) - 4-1

10. Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, MN) - 3-1

11. Buffalo (Buffalo, MN) - 3-2

12. Bemidji (Bemidji, MN) - 3-2

13. Mayo (Rochester, MN) - 3-2

14. St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, MN) - 3-2

15. St. Francis (St. Francis, MN) - 3-2

16. Washburn (Minneapolis, MN) - 3-2

17. Mankato East (Mankato, MN) - 3-2

18. Brainerd (Brainerd, MN) - 3-2

19. Robbinsdale Armstrong (Plymouth, MN) - 3-2

20. Minneapolis Southwest (Minneapolis, MN) - 2-2

21. Northfield (Northfield, MN) - 3-2

22. Mankato West (Mankato, MN) - 2-3

23. Hastings (Hastings, MN) - 3-2

24. Cambridge-Isanti (Cambridge, MN) - 2-3

25. Sartell-St. Stephen (Sartell, MN) - 2-3

Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Byron (Byron, MN) 5-0

2. Marshall (Marshall, MN) 5-0

3. Kasson-Mantorville (Kasson, MN) 5-0

4. Fergus Falls (Fergus Falls, MN) 5-0

5. Orono (Long Lake, MN) 4-1

6. North Branch (North Branch, MN) 5-0

7. Stewartville (Stewartville, MN) 4-1

8. Academy of Holy Angels (Richfield, MN) 4-1

9. Rocori (Cold Spring, MN) 4-1

10. Hill-Murray (Maplewood, MN) 3-1

11. Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MN) 4-1

12. St. Peter (St. Peter, MN) 4-1

13. South St. Paul (South St. Paul, MN) 4-1

14. Hermantown (Hermantown, MN) 4-1

15. Becker (Becker, MN) 3-2

16. Benilde-St. Margaret's (St. Louis Park, MN) 3-2

17. Zimmerman (Zimmerman, MN) 3-2

18. Willmar (Willmar, MN) 2-3

19. Delano (Delano, MN) 3-2

20. Totino-Grace (Fridley, MN) 3-2

21. Mound-Westonka (Mound, MN) 2-3

22. Big Lake (Big Lake, MN) 2-3

23. Johnson (St. Paul, MN) 2-3

24. Richfield (Richfield, MN) 2-3

25. New Ulm (New Ulm, MN) 2-3

Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Pierz (Pierz, MN) — 5-0

2. Waseca (Waseca, MN) — 5-0

3. Pine Island (Pine Island, MN) — 5-0

4. Minneapolis North (Minneapolis, MN) — 5-0

5. Pequot Lakes (Pequot Lakes, MN) — 5-0

6. Foley (Foley, MN) — 4-1

7. St. Croix Lutheran (West St. Paul, MN) — 4-0

8. Annandale (Annandale, MN) — 4-1

9. Holy Family Catholic (Victoria, MN) — 4-1

10. Albany (Albany, MN) — 4-1

11. Luverne (Luverne, MN) — 4-1

12. Cotter/Hope Lutheran (Winona, MN) — 3-1

13. Albert Lea (Albert Lea, MN) — 5-0

14. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Zumbrota, MN) — 4-1

15. Esko (Esko, MN) — 4-1

16. Concordia Academy (Roseville, MN) — 4-1

17. Fairmont (Fairmont, MN) — 2-0

18. Two Harbors (Two Harbors, MN) — 4-1

19. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (Glyndon, MN) — 3-2

20. Spectrum (Elk River, MN) — 4-1

21. New London-Spicer (New London, MN) — 3-2

22. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (Howard Lake, MN) — 3-2

23. Jordan (Jordan, MN) — 3-2

24. Breck (Minneapolis, MN) — 4-1

25. Dassel-Cokato (Cokato, MN) — 3-2

Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Holdingford (Holdingford, MN) — 5-0

2. Moose Lake/Willow River (Moose Lake, MN) — 5-0

3. Jackson County Central (Jackson, MN) — 5-0

4. Pillager (Pillager, MN) — 5-0

5. Goodhue (Goodhue, MN) — 5-0

6. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (Waterville, MN) — 5-0

7. Chatfield (Chatfield, MN) — 4-1

8. Staples-Motley (Staples, MN) — 5-0

9. Aitkin (Aitkin, MN) — 4-1

10. Redwood Valley (Redwood Falls, MN) — 4-1

11. Osakis (Osakis, MN) — 4-1

12. Lourdes (Rochester, MN) — 4-1

13. Barnesville (Barnesville, MN) — 4-1

14. Eden Valley-Watkins (Eden Valley, MN) — 3-2

15. Le Sueur-Henderson (Le Sueur, MN) — 3-1

16. Triton (Dodge Center, MN) — 3-2

17. Rush City (Rush City, MN) — 3-2

18. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (Lake Crystal, MN) — 3-2

19. Pipestone (Pipestone, MN) — 3-2

20. Maple Lake (Maple Lake, MN) — 4-1

21. Caledonia (Caledonia, MN) — 3-2

22. St. Cloud Cathedral (St. Cloud, MN) — 3-2

23. Maple River (Mapleton, MN) — 3-2

24. Cannon Falls (Cannon Falls, MN) — 3-2

25. Pelican Rapids (Pelican Rapids, MN) — 3-2

Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Springfield (Springfield, MN) — 5-0

2. Breckenridge (Breckenridge, MN) — 5-0

3. Minneota (Minneota, MN) — 5-0

4. Fillmore Central (Harmony, MN) — 5-0

5. Cleveland (Cleveland, MN) — 5-0

6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Mountain Iron, MN) — 4-0

7. Mahnomen/Waubun (Mahnomen, MN) — 5-0

8. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (Walker, MN) — 4-1

9. Barnum (Barnum, MN) — 4-1

10. Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake, MN) — 5-1

11. Parkers Prairie (Parkers Prairie, MN) — 4-1

12. Park Christian (Moorhead, MN) — 4-1

13. Dawson-Boyd (Dawson, MN) — 4-1

14. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (Tyler, MN) — 4-1

15. Murray County Central (Slayton, MN) — 3-2

16. Deer River (Deer River, MN) — 4-1

17. Bagley (Bagley, MN) — 3-2

18. Lake Park-Audubon (Lake Park, MN) — 4-1

19. St. James (St. James, MN) — 3-2

20. Lewiston-Altura (Lewiston, MN) — 3-2

21. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (Winthrop, MN) — 3-2

22. Brandon/Evansville (Brandon, MN) — 3-2

23. Mayer Lutheran (Mayer, MN) — 4-1

24. Benson (Benson, MN) — 2-3

25. Cherry (Iron, MN) — 3-2

Minnesota High School Football 9-Player Rankings

1. Kittson Central (Hallock, MN) — 5-0

2. Bertha-Hewitt (Bertha, MN) — 5-0

3. Hills-Beaver Creek (Hills, MN) — 5-0

4. Mille Lacs Co-op (Onamia, MN) — 5-0

5. Edgerton (Edgerton, MN) — 5-0

6. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (Fergus Falls, MN) — 4-0

7. Stephen-Argyle Central (Stephen, MN) — 3-1

8. Mabel-Canton (Mabel, MN) — 5-0

9. Wabasso (Wabasso, MN) — 5-0

10. Red Rock Central (Lamberton, MN) — 5-0

11. Cromwell (Cromwell, MN) — 4-1

12. Cook County (Grand Marais, MN) — 4-0

13. Goodridge/Grygla (Goodridge, MN) — 2-1

14. Spring Grove (Spring Grove, MN) — 4-1

15. Houston (Houston, MN) — 3-2

16. Border West (Wheaton, MN) — 3-2

17. Fertile-Beltrami (Fertile, MN) — 3-1

18. Kingsland (Spring Valley, MN) — 4-1

19. Littlefork-Big Falls (Littlefork, MN) — 4-1

20. Adrian (Adrian, MN) — 3-2

21. Blackduck (Blackduck, MN) — 3-2

22. Verndale (Verndale, MN) — 3-2

23. Ogilvie (Ogilvie, MN) — 3-2

24. Clearbrook-Gonvick (Clearbrook, MN) — 3-2

25. Fosston (Fosston, MN) — 3-2

Published
