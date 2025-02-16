Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/16/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey regular season is over, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification in the section tournaments.
The MSHSL has yet to release every section tournament bracket. High School on SI will update each bracket as they are released.
The Section 7 and Section 8 tournaments are underway in both Class 1A and Class 2A. Every section tournament will be in full swing by Thursday, February 20.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys basketball playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times
Class 1A
SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 2A BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 3A BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 4A BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 5A BRACKET
No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 8 Becker/Big Lake
No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. No. 4 Pine City
No. 7 Princeton vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral
No. 6 River Lakes vs. No. 3 Little Falls
SECTION 6A BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 7A BRACKET
No. 1 Cloquet vs. No. 9 Ely OR No. 8 Moose Lake/Willow River
No. 5 International Falls vs. No. 4 Proctor
No. 7 Greenway vs. No. 2 Hermantown
No. 3 Hibbing vs. No. 6 North Shore
SECTION 8A BRACKET
No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 8 Park Rapids
No. 5 Thief River Falls vs. No. 4 Detroit Lakes
No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 10 Lake of the Woods OR No. 7 Bagley
No. 6 Crookston vs. No. 3 Red Lake Falls
Class 2A
SECTION 1AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 2AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 3AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 4AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 5AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 6AA BRACKET
Yet to be released by MSHSL.
SECTION 7AA BRACKET
No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 8 Duluth East
No. 4 Forest Lake vs. No. 5 Duluth Marshall
No. 2 Grand Rapids vs. No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti
No. 3 Andover vs. No. 6 Duluth Denfeld
SECTION 8AA BRACKET
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Brainerd
No. 4 Elk River/Zimmerman vs. No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville
No. 2 Bemidji vs. No. 7 Buffalo-Annandale
No. 6 Roseau vs. No. 3 Sartell
More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App