High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/16/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for every section of the Minnesota high school boys hockey section playoffs

Jack Butler

St. Cloud Cathedral hockey junior Keaton LeGrande guards the goal against Warroad in the 2024 season opener Nov. 23 at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Crusaders and Warriors tied 2-2.
St. Cloud Cathedral hockey junior Keaton LeGrande guards the goal against Warroad in the 2024 season opener Nov. 23 at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Crusaders and Warriors tied 2-2. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey regular season is over, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification in the section tournaments.

The MSHSL has yet to release every section tournament bracket. High School on SI will update each bracket as they are released.

The Section 7 and Section 8 tournaments are underway in both Class 1A and Class 2A. Every section tournament will be in full swing by Thursday, February 20.

You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys basketball playoffs.

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times

Class 1A

SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 2A BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 3A BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 4A BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 5A BRACKET

No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 8 Becker/Big Lake

No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. No. 4 Pine City

No. 7 Princeton vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 6 River Lakes vs. No. 3 Little Falls

SECTION 6A BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 7A BRACKET

No. 1 Cloquet vs. No. 9 Ely OR No. 8 Moose Lake/Willow River

No. 5 International Falls vs. No. 4 Proctor

No. 7 Greenway vs. No. 2 Hermantown

No. 3 Hibbing vs. No. 6 North Shore

SECTION 8A BRACKET

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 8 Park Rapids

No. 5 Thief River Falls vs. No. 4 Detroit Lakes

No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 10 Lake of the Woods OR No. 7 Bagley

No. 6 Crookston vs. No. 3 Red Lake Falls

Class 2A

SECTION 1AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 2AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 3AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 4AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 5AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 6AA BRACKET

Yet to be released by MSHSL.

SECTION 7AA BRACKET

No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 8 Duluth East

No. 4 Forest Lake vs. No. 5 Duluth Marshall

No. 2 Grand Rapids vs. No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti

No. 3 Andover vs. No. 6 Duluth Denfeld

SECTION 8AA BRACKET

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Brainerd

No. 4 Elk River/Zimmerman vs. No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville

No. 2 Bemidji vs. No. 7 Buffalo-Annandale

No. 6 Roseau vs. No. 3 Sartell

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota