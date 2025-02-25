High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/25/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for every section of the Minnesota high school boys hockey section playoffs

Hill-Murray plays Roseville in the Section 4AA semifinals on Wednesday
Hill-Murray plays Roseville in the Section 4AA semifinals on Wednesday / Jon Namyst

The 2024-25 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey regular season is over, and High School on SI has brackets for every section tournament.

The winner of each section tournament will advance to the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament. The state tournament begins on March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times

Class 1A

SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Championship

No. 1 Northfield vs. No. 3 Lourdes

SECTION 2A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Minneapolis vs. No. 3 Orono

SECTION 3A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Luverne vs. No. 2 Mankato West

SECTION 4A BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 5 Simley

No. 2 Mahtomedi vs. No. 6 Highland Park

SECTION 5A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral

SECTION 6A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Northern Lakes vs. No. 2 Alexandria

SECTION 7A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Cloquet vs. No. 3 Hibbing

SECTION 8A BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 East Grand Forks

Class 2A

SECTION 1AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Lakeville South vs. No. 2 Lakeville North

SECTION 2AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 2 Shakopee vs. No. 4 Holy Family Catholic

SECTION 3AA BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 St, Thomas Academy vs. No. 5 Two Rivers

No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Rosemount

SECTION 4AA BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 5 Roseville

No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 White Bear Lake

SECTION 5AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Rogers vs. No. 3 Champlin Park

SECTION 6AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 2 Wayzata

SECTION 7AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 3 Andover

SECTION 8AA BRACKET

Championship

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 2 Bemidji

Published
