Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/25/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey regular season is over, and High School on SI has brackets for every section tournament.
The winner of each section tournament will advance to the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament. The state tournament begins on March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times
Class 1A
SECTION 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Championship
No. 1 Northfield vs. No. 3 Lourdes
SECTION 2A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Minneapolis vs. No. 3 Orono
SECTION 3A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Luverne vs. No. 2 Mankato West
SECTION 4A BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 5 Simley
No. 2 Mahtomedi vs. No. 6 Highland Park
SECTION 5A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral
SECTION 6A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Northern Lakes vs. No. 2 Alexandria
SECTION 7A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Cloquet vs. No. 3 Hibbing
SECTION 8A BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 East Grand Forks
Class 2A
SECTION 1AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Lakeville South vs. No. 2 Lakeville North
SECTION 2AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 2 Shakopee vs. No. 4 Holy Family Catholic
SECTION 3AA BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 St, Thomas Academy vs. No. 5 Two Rivers
No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Rosemount
SECTION 4AA BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 5 Roseville
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 White Bear Lake
SECTION 5AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Rogers vs. No. 3 Champlin Park
SECTION 6AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Edina vs. No. 2 Wayzata
SECTION 7AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Rock Ridge vs. No. 3 Andover
SECTION 8AA BRACKET
Championship
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 2 Bemidji
More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App