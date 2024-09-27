High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

High School on SI has live Minnesota high school football scores from Week 5 of the 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Lakeville North has a big game against Eagan in Week 5 of Minnesota high school football.
Lakeville North has a big game against Eagan in Week 5 of Minnesota high school football. / Jeff Lawler

Week 4 of Minnesota high school football has a slate of top games, and High School on SI has live score updates and final scores throughout the state.

The No. 3 Shakopee Sabers (4-0) travel to No. 2 Minnetonka (4-0) in the top game of the week. The No. 6 Eagan Wildcats (3-1) will face the No. 4 Lakeville North Panthers (4-0) in another big Class 6A game.

Here's a guide to following all of the Minnesota high school football action on Friday night.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Scores

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

9-MAN SCOREBOARD

Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI

Vote: Who is the top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024?

Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football

MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Minnesota