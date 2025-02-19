Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey 2025 tournament schedule
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey tournament is here. The Class 1A tournament begins on Wednesday, February 19, and the Class 2A tournament begins on Thursday, February 20. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. The consolation games will be held at TRIA Rink.
Wednesday, February 19
No. 2 Orono vs. No. 7 Fergus Falls - 11 a.m.
No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Marshall - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 8 River Lakes - 6 p.m.
No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels vs. No. 5 Proctor 8 p.m. - (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Thursday, February 20
No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 7 Rosemount - 11 a.m.
No. 3 Hill-Murray vs. No. 6 Andover - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
No. 1 Edina vs. No. 8 Farmington - 6 p.m.
No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Holy Family Catholic - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Friday, February 21
Class 1A semifinals - 11 a.m.
Class 1A semifinals - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Class 2A semifinals - 6 p.m.
Class 2A semifinals - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Saturday, February 22
Class 1A third place - 10 a.m.
Class 2A third place - 12 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Class 1A championship - 4 p.m.
Class 2A championship - 6 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Consolation Bracket (TRIA Rink)
Thursday, February 20
Class 1A consolation semifinals - 1 p.m.
Class 1A consolation semifinals - 3 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Friday, February 21
Class 2A consolation semifinals - 1 p.m.
Class 2A consolation semifinals - 3 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Saturday, February 22
Class 1A consolation final - 11 a.m.
Class 2A consolation final - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)