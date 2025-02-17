Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (2/17/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Hill-Murray (22-2-1)
It was a poetic finish to the season for Hill-Murray on Saturday against No. 2 Moorhead. A team so synonymous with finishing the season strong – the Pioneers erased a three goal deficit to take down the Spuds 8-7 in the unanimous game of the year. They’ll carry the burden of being the top team headed into section play, getting the winner of Mounds View-Tartan in their first round matchup.
2. Moorhead (22-2-1)
A loss to No. 1 Hill-Murray and a tie to No. 3 Rogers has zapped the aura of invincibility from the Spuds. They're still the number two team in the state with a bullet, and with a less than inspiring section, they will likely carry that distinction into the state tournament. First up is a rematch against Brainerd – a team they beat two weeks ago, 8-1.
3. Rogers (19-3-1)
Rogers capped off its season skating to a 2-2 tie with No. 2 Moorhead – snapping the Spud's 22-game win streak. It's an impressive result – especially on the road – for a Royals squad that's struggled to find a signature performance against a top five team. The path to the X is as manageable as anyone in the top ten, and it starts with the winner of Osseo-Irondale on Thursday.
4. Stillwater (21-4)
The Ponies charge into the section playoffs winners of their last seven, with Holy Family and East Ridge being last week's victims. The path to a section championship runs through No. 1 Hill-Murray, but Stillwater is as live as any to rain down on the Pioneers parade. They’ll welcome the winners of St. Paul Johnson-East Ridge to kick off their section run.
5. Edina (17-6-2)
The Hornets don't come into the playoffs with the same juice as years past, but that doesn't make them any less dangerous. They did enough to earn the one seed, and a win earlier in the week against No. 15 Minnetonka suggests their peaking at the right time. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper will be the first team that stands in its way on Thursday.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-3-1)
The Raiders put a stamp on a strong regular season with wins over Park of Cottage Grove and No. 14 White Bear Lake. With No. 7 St. Thomas Academy faltering, they’re in prime position to make it four straight state tournament appearances. For now, they’ll set their sites on Apple Valley/Burnsville in round one.
7. St. Thomas Academy (20-5)
The Cadets limp into section play after finishing the season going 3-3. They can skate with anyone in the state, but have been anemic on the offensive side of the puck. Everything is still in front of them, and a matchup versus the winner of Hastings-Eagan makes their spot in the semifinals all but a formality.
8. Shakopee (19-5-1)
Few teams come into the section playoffs as hot as Shakopee. The Sabers ride into the tournament having won 13 of their 14 games, including a 14-1 thumping of Lakeville North last week. It's now or never for the Sabers: they draw the two seed in a down year for section 2AA, with Waconia first up in round one.
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-5)
The Red Knights come into the section playoffs sporting a nine-game win streak, with Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen showing little resistance last week. Enter the shark tank: They're undoubtedly the best three seed in the state, and will start their playoff run in an emotionally charged rematch against St. Louis Park.
10. Eden Prairie (16-6-3)
It's straight business for the Eagles, who strung together a workmanlike regular season to earn themselves the one seed in section – avoiding No. 8 Shakopee and No. 15 Minnetonka who sit on the other side of the bracket. They’ll get the winner of Bloomington Jefferson-Chaska to kick off their playoff run.
11. Holy Angels (21-3-1)
The Stars took care of business last week against less competition as they march into section play with some momentum. They carry the four seed in 6AA and will likely face No. 5 Edina in the second round if they can take care of business against Blake.
12. Wayzata (14-8-3)
The Troajns ended their regular season on a whimper, falling 2-0 to No. 15 Minnetonka as they head into sections as the two seed. It's a tough draw, as a matchup against Benilde in the semifinals seems like a formality. For now, they’ll set their sights on the No. 7 seeded Hopkins Royals.
13. Rosemount (22-3)
Rosemount finished its regular season how it started: taking care of lesser competition. That's been the season's theme for the Irish, who have faltered versus the top teams in the class but took care of anyone else. They’ll have to buck that trend if they want any chance at getting to the state tournament, with Cretin and STA likely in their crosshairs should they continue to advance. First up is Eastview this Thursday.
14. White Bear Lake (15-6-3)
The Bears fell to No. 6 Cretin Derham Hall in overtime and will head into section play as the three seed in 4AA. They’ll need to find some rhythm on the offensive side of the puck if they want to make some noise in a section with two top five teams. They’ll shift their attention this week to a pesky Woodbury team in what could be an interesting 3v6 matchup.
15. Minnetonka (13-10-2)
The Skippers finally pulled through on Saturday to get a signature win against No. 12 Wayzata. It gives them some much needed momentum as they enter a section 2AA that's much more open than years past. They draw the three seed and will face off against Chanhassen in the opening round.
16. Rock Ridge (20-3-2)
The Wolverines hit the 20-win mark last week as they surge into the playoffs on an 18-game unbeaten streak. The road to a state tournament berth is easier than others, but a round one game against a down-but-dangerous Duluth East team could give them some resistance.
17. Andover (12-13)
We got the full Andover experience last week, with the Huskies getting zapped by Centennial 4-0 before turning around and upending No. 23 Maple Grove 4-1. Will see which team shows up on Tuesday in their first round matchup against Duluth Denfeld.
18. Bemidji (18-5-1)
The Lumberjacks finished the season with an impressive win over No. 19 Warroad. The win sends a message to No. 2 Moorhead that they may not be a pushover in a potential section championship bout. For now, they'll focus their attention on a scrappy Buffalo squad.
19. Warroad (18-6-1)
Someone has to be the number one team in Class A, and Warroad earns that distinction after a solid regular season. It's a down year for the class, and it seems like a year where the Warriors will find themselves playing on Saturday afternoon in St. Paul. They’ll start section playoffs with a game against Park Rapids.
20. Hibbing/Chisholm (16-9)
Hibbing picked up a win over No. 25 Cloquet, giving it more confidence heading into section play. The Bluejackets draw the three seed – likely getting No. 22 Hermantown in the semifinals. If there's a year to win 7A it's now, and it starts with North Shore on Tuesday.
21. Lakeville South (15-9)
Here come the Panthers: 11-1 in their last 12 games shows there will be no slouch for whatever one seed they will draw in the first round of the state tournament. They still have to get their first, and ig starts with the winner of New Prague-Farmington.
22. Hermantown (13-8-4)
Another tie for the Hawks sees their spot in the rankings stay the same. They’ve now gone winless in four of their last five, though have been competitive in all matchups. They’ll play the role of hunter for the first time in a long while in section 7A, claiming the two seed and likely a matchup with No. 20 Hibbing/Chisholm in the semifinals.
23. Maple Grove (15-9-1)
The Crimson ride into the postseason on a puzzling trajectory. The win a couple weeks ago against No. 7 St. Thomas Academy proves they can beat the best, but they finished the season on a whimper with losses against No. 17 Andover and No. 21 Lakeville South. Section 5AA still runs through them, and a matchup with No. 3 Rogers in the section championship seems like the road we're headed down. First up, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.
24. Grand Rapids (15-8-2)
The Thunderhawks got a formidable result against No. 22 Hermantown, skating to a 1-1 tie with the Hawks. The defending 7AA champs draw the two seed, starting their playoff run against Cambridge-Isanti.
25. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (18-7)
The Lumberjacks limp into the postseason after losing to No. 20 Hibbing/Chisholm in their regular season finale. They own the top spot in section 7A, with No. 22 Hermantown and No. 20 Hibbing/Chisholm claiming spots two and three. A potential round two matchup against Proctor could present some challenges in what otherwise should be a smooth path to the finals.
