Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Week 4 of Minnesota high school football resulted in a major shakeup in Class 5A. Elk River fell to Andover after the Elks dominated through the first three weeks of the season.
Alexandria takes over as the top Class 5A team as the Cardinals continues to roll, but the schedule gets tougher with upcoming games against Brainerd, Moorhead and Elk River.
1. Maple Grove (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 10 Blaine (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove headlines the group of four remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.
The Crimson looked dominant last week, beating previous No. 20 Anoka (2-2), 55-14. Charles Langama further proved why he’s one of the best running backs in the state. He ran 10 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including a 73-yarder late in the first half.
Maple Grove led 48-0 at halftime. Kaden Harney went 4-for-7 for 103 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Beaux Thyen had two interceptions and Jacob Wrbanek led with 13 total tackles. This is a team looking like it could make it two Prep Bowl titles in the last three years.
2. Minnetonka (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 3 Shakopee (4-0)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka’s dream season continued with a 28-7 win at previous No. 10 Prior Lake (1-3), 28-7. It was nip and tuck early on with a scoreless first quarter and only a Caleb Francois 9-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Skippers at the half. Francois finished with 22 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns to add to his impressive season totals. While Prior Lake got back within seven again at 14-7 in the third again, Francois scored again in the quarter and Minnetonka sealed it with one more touchdown in the fourth.
A case can be made for all four unbeaten Class 6A teams to be in the top spot with Minnetonka just narrowly edged by Maple Grove. A win this week against Shakopee, which would be the Skippers’ fourth Power 25 win, could change that.
3. Shakopee (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 2 Minnetonka (4-0)
Ranking rationale: A resounding win last week had Shakopee in consideration for the top spot. At the least, the Sabers move up one spot with a chance to keep climbing with a pivotal matchup coming up.
After it was a 7-7 ballgame at halftime, Shakopee used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the score a little more lopsided than it really was.
While Shakopee completed just 1 of 4 passes for 5 yards and an interception, its rushing attack yielded 35 carries for 329 yards (9.4 ypc). T.J. Clark led with 19 carries for 125 yards and two scores. This was Shakopee’s third straight Power 25 win with the first two coming on the road.
4. Lakeville North (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 6 Eagan (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee and Lakeville North traded places this week after Shakopee ran away with a win over previous No. 6 Eden Prairie) 2-2, while Lakeville North hung on for a 27-20 victory at Farmington (2-2), which climbed a couple spots this week to No. 20.
All four of North’s wins have come against teams who have been in the Power 25. The Panthers do not play anyone in this week’s top five.
5. Edina (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 15 Prior Lake (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Edina looked like it got its mojo back with a 48-21 thrashing on the road against previous No. 11 Wayzata (1-3). Long passing touchdowns from Mason West to Jake Bock (22 yards) and Meyer Swinney (53 yards) helped set the tone in a 20-7 first quarter. It was 34-14 by halftime and the lead swelled to 27 after the third.
West looked like the best signal caller in the state, completing 22 of 23 passes for 301 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 158.3 passer rating. It helps having Swinney, whose 11 receptions netted 167 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Eagan (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 4 Lakeville North (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The meteoric rise continues for Eagan. The Wildcats went from unranked two weeks ago to having a chance to bust into the top-10 with a huge matchup looming next week. They didn’t get caught looking ahead, as they pulled out a 35-33 home win over previous No. 12 Lakeville South (1-3), 35-33.
7. Stillwater (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Sept. 27 at Forest Lake (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Ponies have looked solid since then, including last week in arguably their best performance. They rolled previous No. 24 Mounds View (2-2), 33-14. After falling behind 14-13 after one quarter, Stillwater methodically scored the next 20 points to salt it away. Emilio Rosario-Matias kept up an impressive season by rushing for touchdowns of 70, 20 and 16 yards.
8. Eden Prairie (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 16 Wayzata (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie is still a team that could make a run to the Prep Bowl, but it’s come up flat in a pair of high-profile games. The latest was a 28-7 result at current No. 3 Shakopee (4-0). The score is a bit deceiving as the two teams were deadlocked in a 7-7 defensive battle at halftime. The game was still within reach down 14-7 after the third, but the Eagles’ offense, which isn’t built to come from behind, couldn’t get anything going.
Eden Prairie’s other loss was also to a top-five team, then-No. 1 Edina (3-1). Its two wins were blowouts, including a 40-13 drubbing of then-No. 10 Prior Lake (1-3).
9. Alexandria (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. Brainerd (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Step on down, Alexandria! It’s your turn as Class 5A’s top-ranked team. That may not be a title the Cardinals want given the stumbles of predecessors like Chanhassen, Mankato West and Elk River who all lost after earning the honor.
The downside in the Cards’ resume is a lack of a Power 25 win. The upside is they’ve allowed just 25 points all season, with most coming in garbage time. A Week 7 matchup vs. No. 13 Moorhead (4-0) can’t come soon enough.
10. Blaine (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 1 Maple Grove (4-0)
Ranking rationale: Blaine got the bounce-back performance it needed with a 48-21 win vs. Osseo (1-3). It was a good game early on as a 62-yard touchdown from Sam Shaughnessy to Zach Larson as time expired in the first quarter gave the Bengals a 14-7 lead. That began a 35-0 run before Osseo scored a couple garbage time touchdowns. Shaughnessy was brilliant, going 12-for-15 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Blaine’s two other wins and loss came against teams who were in the Power 25 at the time.
11. Andover (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 27 at Spring Lake Park (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Andover was one of the first teams left out of last week’s Power 25. The Huskies must’ve taken it personally. They nearly surged all the way into the top 10 after slowing down previous No. 8 Elk River (3-1), 47-31. Andover never trailed in this one and maintained at least a two-possession lead starting early in the second quarter.
This was Andover’s second Power 25 victory of the season, joining a Week 2 win at Mankato West (3-1). The lone loss came against St. Thomas Academy (3-1), which is also back in the Power 25 for the first time since Week 1.
12. Centennial (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Sept. 27 at Osseo (1-3)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars climb a few spots after picking up their best win of the season, 24-9 vs. previous No. 19 St. Michael-Albertville (2-2). Centennial never trailed and used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away. A stingy defensive effort led the way.
The Cougars’ two losses are to two top-10 teams (No. 10 Blaine and No. 1 Maple Grove) each by 10 points or fewer. There are no teams ranked higher than No. 20 on the rest of the schedule, which means they likely need to run the table to have a chance at finishing inside the top 10.
13. Moorhead (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Sept. 27 at St. Cloud Tech (2-2)
Ranking rationale: There’s been no sputtering for the Spuds, who are looking more and more like a top-10 team after being the season unranked. Moorhead moves up five spots after its fourth blowout victory. This one came against a Brainerd (2-2) team that was looking to move back into the Power 25 had it won this one.
The Spuds left no doubt in this one, jumping out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and 41-7 at halftime. Jett Feeney is the real deal. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 373 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. All four victories have come by 29 or more, including a 34-point drubbing over Rogers (3-1).
14. Elk River (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Sept. 27 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Elk River looked like an unstoppable force to start the season. The offense still piled up yards and points, but there’s work to be done on the other side of the ball. The Elks fell 47-31 to Andover (3-1), which went from unranked to No. 11 for its efforts. Elk River fought to keep this within two possessions for much of the game.
Elk River still has a top-15 resume featuring a resounding win at defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen (2-2) and a blowout of a solid Brainerd (2-2) squad.
15. Prior Lake (1-3)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 5 Edina (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake would likely be 3-1 or 4-0 playing in another district. Life’s tough in the Metro West. The Lakers are a solid team that hasn’t been able to pull off an upset against the slew of top-10 teams it’s met.
16. Wayzata (1-3)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 8 Eden Prairie (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Like Prior Lake at No. 15, Wayzata is tied for last place in the Metro West district and still comfortably in the top 10. That’s how good this six-team district is.
The Trojans opened the season with a victory over current No. 17 Lakeville South (1-3) prior to three losses all to top-10 teams. They were within two scores of unbeaten Minnetonka and Shakopee. Last week against No. 5 Edina (3-1), the Trojans were more outmatched in a 48-21 road result. Wayzata should have chances later on in the season to rack up a few more wins, but another tough test looms this week.
17. Lakeville South (1-3)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. Rochester Mayo (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South is the tough luck team of 2024 with its three losses coming by a combined nine points, and all to top-10 opponents.
The latest missed opportunity was a 35-33 defeat at Eagan (3-1), which rose to No. 6 this week. This was a thriller of a game that could’ve gone to overtime had the Cougars converted a 2-point conversion with 2:26 remaining.
South’s offense was hardly the problem, particularly early on with Connor Cade (53 yards) and Jonah Shine (52 yards) breaking off lengthy first-quarter touchdown runs.
18. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. No. 24 St. Thomas Academy (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Armstrong kept its unbeaten record intact, but it dropped a spot due to a tight game against a middling Cretin-Derham Hall (1-3) team, as well as strong performances by other Power 25 teams.
19. Farmington (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Sept. 27 at Rosemount (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Moral victories don’t count for anything in the standings, but they can be a boost in the Power 25. The Tigers showed they can hang with anyone by pushing previous No. 3 Lakeville North (4-0) in a 27-20 home loss.
The Tigers have a solid resume with both losses to ranked foes and both wins coming against teams who’ve spent time in the Power 25.
20. Stewartville (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Sept. 27 at Lake City (3-1)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers passed their toughest test of the season with a 19-0 home win against Pine Island (3-1). The Panthers were routing teams all season while averaging more than 30 points per game. A shutout by Stewartville is mighty impressive. The Tigers would have liked to tack on a few more points, but their 19 was one shy of matching what the Panthers had allowed all season. Quarterback Parker Wangen threw a touchdown and kicked two field goals.
21. Owatonna (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next game: Sept. 27 at Rochester Century (0-4)
Ranking rationale: Owatonna continues to inch up the ranking after a commanding 39-6 win vs. Northfield (1-3).
Owatonna’s defense provided all nine of the team’s first quarter points with a safety and 75-yard pick six by Nolan Ginskey. Ginskey also hauled in touchdown grabs of 43 and 28 yards.
22. Mankato West (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 24
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. Chanhassen (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Scarlets continue to add quality victories while their one loss this season suddenly looks a lot more explainable.
Falling 28-21 at home vs. then-unranked Andover (3-1) dropped Mankato West out of the Power 25. Since then, Andover’s kept winning and just beat previous No. 8 Elk River (3-1), 47-31. Mankato West bounced back to beat then-No. 17 Waconia (2-2) and one of the best unranked squads in Chaska.
23. St. Thomas Academy (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 27 at No. 18 Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-0)
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy is back playing closer to its No. 15 ranking it held going into Week 2. The Cadets have won two straight after last week’s 52-7 rout vs. Mahtomedi (1-3). STA led 31-0 at halftime and held the Zephyrs to 163 yards of offense.
It’s still hard to explain a 28-point loss in Week 2 to a Waconia (2-2) team that’s struggled since then. A win the previous week against current No. 11 Andover (3-1), however, has aged like a fine wine. Andover just beat previous No. 8 Elk River (3-1) by 16.
24. St. Michael-Albertville (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. Champlin Park (2-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville’s defense was up to the task, but 172 yards of offense isn’t going to cut it against the reigning Class 6A champ. The Knights fell 24-9 at current No. 12 Centennial (2-2). It was a tight ballgame for three quarters until the home team tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
25. Anoka (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Sept. 27 vs. Coon Rapids (0-4)
Ranking rationale: A loss to No. 1 Maple Grove (4-0) is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, a tight game could have helped the Tornadoes move up in the ranking. Instead, Anoka clings to the last spot in the Power 25 after a 55-14 loss. It was a 48-0 game at the half. Peyton Podany has been a trusty signal caller, but three uncharacteristic interceptions harmed the cause.
