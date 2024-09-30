Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over halfway done with its regular season, and the top teams continue to separate themselves from the pack.
No. 1 Maple Grove (5-0) dominated then No. 10 Blaine (3-2) 35-0, and Lakeville North (5-0) won a top battle against then No. 6 Eagan (3-2) 36-33.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings
1. Maple Grove (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Oct. 4 at Coon Rapids (0-5)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove flexed its muscles in a convincing 35-0 home win over previous No. 10 Blaine (3-2). The Crimson methodically added to their lead throughout the night, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and two apiece in the second and third.
Charles Langama outgained Blaine’s total offense (111 yards) on his own with 103 rushing yards and 40 through the air on a ball from Kaden Harney to make it 28-0 early in the third quarter that all but ended the Bengals’ hopes. While this was Maple Grove’s first shutout of the season, its defense has been phenomenal all year holding opponents to 9.8 points per game. The offense is doing its part, too, putting up 41.6 per night. This was the Crimson’s third win over a ranked foe.
2. Minnetonka (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Oct. 4 at No. 14 Eden Prairie (2-3)
Ranking rationale: It’s 1A, 1B and 1C atop the Power 25 this week. Minnetonka looked like a No. 1 team the way it dispatched visiting and previous No. 3 Shakopee (4-1), 21-13, on Friday. The Skippers looked poised for a blowout leading 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 midway through the third quarter. The Sabers gave a scare by pulling within eight with 6:15 left in the game before Tonka tightened up.
Chase Conrad ran for a 10-yard touchdown and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Francois. Francois added a 1-yard rushing touchdown of his own. An Oct. 17 regular season finale matchup vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (5-0) can’t come soon enough, though this week’s matchup is not one Minnetonka can sleepwalk through
3. Lakeville North (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Oct. 4 at Rochester Mayo (2-3)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North passed another nail biter of a test, eeking out a 36-33 win over Eagan (3-2), which remains at No. 6 this week for its valiant effort. The Panthers didn’t take their first lead until under two minutes remaining in the first half. A 28-10 run gave them an 11-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. Eagan had one last gasp with a touchdown to make it 36-33 with 2:37 remaining, but could pull no closer.
Sam Ripplinger rushed 28 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Grossman finished 14-for-21 for 162 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. This was North’s fourth straight one-possession win, all of which came against opponents who are currently ranked or were ranked at the time.
4. Edina (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Oct. 4 at No. 5 Shakopee (4-1)
Ranking rationale: Edina withstood the best shot a desperate Prior Lake (1-4) team could give it. The Hornets hung on at home to beat the previous No. 15 Lakers, 28-21. It was a see-saw affair throughout the night with each team leading by seven on two occasions and three ties.
Mason West threw three touchdowns to three different receivers. He found Jabari Strader for an 8-yard strike on what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 10:21 remaining. The Edina defense had a strong night, holding Prior Lake to two offensive touchdowns with the Lakers’ other score coming on a 95-yard kick return that tied the game at 21 midway through the third quarter. Given their near identical resumes, it’s a coin flip between Edina and Shakopee at Nos. 4 and 5 this week. Good thing they’ll meet up on Friday to sort it all out.
5. Shakopee (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. No. 4 Edina (4-1)
Ranking rationale: As stated above, it’s basically a coin flip between Edina and Shakopee for the No. 4 slot. Both teams have a tight loss to No. 2 Minnetonka (5-0), as well as quality wins vs. ranked foes like Wayzata (2-3), Eden Prairie (2-3) and Prior Lake (1-4).
The Sabers’ 21-13 loss at Minnetonka last week didn’t look like it’d be close at first. The Skippers jumped out to a three-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter. Shakopee’s defense buckled down and the offense found some traction in front of a raucous sold out stadium. Judah Forsberg hit Joseph Taye for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:15 remaining to pull within eight, but Shakopee could pull no closer.
6. Eagan (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. No. 20 Farmington (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Eagan was oh so close to pulling off the Lakeville sweep in back-to-back weeks. After downing current No. 15 Lakeville South (2-3) 35-33, the Wildcats fell by nearly the same score, 36-33, at Lakeville North (5-0), which rises a spot to No. 3 this week.
Eagan set the tone with a 60-yard touchdown run by Logan Gilbertson to go up 8-0 midway through the first quarter. The Wildcats led for much of the first half until the Panthers scored two touchdowns, including one a 47-yard fumble return, in the last 3:31. A 40-yard touchdown run by Gage Halvorson put Eagan back on top early in the third quarter before back-to-back Sam Ripplinger touchdown rushes for North helped it seal the victory.
The Wildcats’ only other loss came at No. 4 Edina (4-1) in Week 1.
7. Alexandria (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Oct. 4 at Bemidji (4-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals continue to make mincemeat of their opponents. Even a respectable Brainerd (2-3) squad was no match in a 55-17 final score.
The true tests for Alexandria come in the final three weeks against opponents with a combined 13-2 record, but head coach Michael Emptin has had his squad ready to play each and every week thus far. This week’s matchup against Bemidji is against one of the teams narrowly on the outside looking in of the Power 25.
8. Andover (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. St. Francis (1-4)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies took an early body blow but won the fight against a hungry Spring Lake Park (2-3) squad. Andover spotted the Panthers the first seven points after a scoreless first quarter before running away with a 35-14 road win.
Its win last week over Elk River appreciated in value after Elk River won 58-19 against a solid opponent in Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-2) on Friday.
9. Moorhead (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Sartell (0-5)
Ranking rationale: A case could be made for the Spuds to be as high as No. 6 this week, but it’s still a noteworthy achievement to crack the top 10 after opening the season unranked. Moorhead’s already matched its 2023 win total after rolling 55-8 Friday at St. Cloud Tech (2-3).
The Spuds lead Class 5A in scoring at 53 points per game. They’ve run it up on fringe Power 25 teams like Rogers (3-2), Bemidji (4-1) and Brainerd (2-3) and will meet fellow Class 5A unbeaten Alexandria in Week 7.
10. Centennial (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. No. 21 Anoka (3-2)
Ranking rationale: A week after picking up their first ranked win of the season, the Cougars did what they were supposed to do against an overmatched opponent. Centennial rolled to a 36-14 victory at Osseo (1-4). The Orioles were pesky, pulling within a touchdown in the second and third quarter, but Centennial had the answer each time. Four different Cougars found the end zone, including Caleb Melser who cashed in on a pair of one-yard touchdown rushes.
11. Elk River (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Rogers (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Elk River did Elk River things, even against its section’s top scoring defense (17.0 ppg entering the night). The Elks led 51-12 at halftime enroute to a 58-19 victory at Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-2).
Gavin Schmidt scored four rushing touchdowns and Brecken Keoraj added two, most of which were from long range. Each eclipsed 150 yards while their team surpassed over 450 ground yards without attempting a single pass.
12. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Oct. 4 at Hastings (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Armstrong moved up six spots this week and still might be underrated. The Falcons made a statement with a 20-14 win vs. a red hot and previous No. 24 St. Thomas Academy (3-2) squad.
Kevon Johnson continued his torrid pace this season by rushing 21 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
13. Wayzata (2-3)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Oct. 4 at No. 17 Prior Lake (1-4)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans snapped a three-game skid (albeit all against top-five teams) by picking up a big 27-21 win at previous No. 8 Eden Prairie (2-3). Wayzata came back from an eight-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
The Trojans gauntlet of an opening schedule is almost over, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they run the table and climb into the top 10.
14. Eden Prairie (2-3)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (5-0)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are in relatively unchartered territory losing three games in a season, let alone in their first five games. Eden Prairie plays in the unrelenting Metro West district where there are no nights off. The Eagles’ homecoming was spoiled Friday in a 27-21 loss to Wayzata (2-3), which jumped three spots to No. 13 this week.
The Eagles will be fired up to try to pull off the upset this week in a series they’ve dominated over the years.
15. Lakeville South (2-3)
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next game: Oct. 4 at Rosemount (1-4)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South narrowly avoided its 1-4 start in many years by escaping with a 46-43 win vs. Rochester Mayo (2-3) that kept the Spartans from climbing into the Power 25. The Cougars used a 22-0 run in the second quarter to lead by as much as 20 in the first half. The Spartans roared all the way back to take a 43-40 lead with 29 seconds to go, only for South to hurry down and win with a second left on the clock on a Jonah Shine 2-yard touchdown rush. Shine led with 15 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Cade added 21 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
16. Blaine (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Oct. 4 at Champlin Park (2-3)
Ranking rationale: Losing to Maple Grove is no stain on Blaine’s resume, but getting blanked 35-0 was none too inspiring. The Bengals kept it at 7-0 through a quarter but were all but out of it at halftime down three touchdowns
The Bengals still have quality wins at current No. 24 St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) and vs. No. 10 Centennial (3-2) with their only other loss also on the road against a ranked foe, current No. 21 Anoka (3-2).
17. Prior Lake (1-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. No. 13 Wayzata (2-3)
Ranking rationale: Could Prior Lake be this year’s Edina?
While Edina only lost three regular season games, it showed potential in its 1-3 start against a brutal schedule by winning eight straight games en route to the Class 6A Prep Bowl, where it lost by a point.
The Lakers narrowly lost to Edina just last week, falling 28-21 on the road. This was a valiant effort by a hard luck team that just played its fourth straight top-10 team. This was the second one-score game in that stretch.
The Lakers opened the season with a 22-19 win at current No. 18 Forest Lake (3-2). After one last ranked matchup this week, they close with more manageable games at Woodbury (2-3) and vs. Buffalo (4-1).
18. Forest Lake (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 4 at Woodbury (2-3)
Ranking rationale: After narrowly missing out on last week’s Power 25, the Rangers took advantage of a chance to prove themselves. They pulled out a 27-21 overtime win at home against previous No. 7 Stillwater (3-2). Mack Jurkovich rattled off an 80-yard touchdown in the first quarter and led all rushers with 23 carries for 178 yards.
Connor Johnson was also solid, finishing 9-for-14 for 124 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to win it in OT.
Forest Lake’s run defense held strong, limiting standout running back Emilio Rosario-Matias to 19 carries for 65 yards (and two touchdowns), as well as the Ponies’ entire rushing attack under 100 yards.
19. Stillwater (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. White Bear Lake (0-5)
Ranking rationale: Stillwater maintained its high ranking due to its only loss coming to still-unbeaten and current No. 3 Lakeville North. Now that the Ponies are in a clump of teams at 3-2, their resume isn’t as strong. They nearly held onto their top-10 spot for at least a week longer but could not quite complete the 14-point comeback in a 27-21 overtime loss at Forest Lake (3-2), which went from unranked to No. 18 this week.
Stillwater does not have a win over a current Power 25 team. It will have one last opportunity in a Week 6 road tilt with No. 4 Edina (4-1).
20. Farmington (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next game: Oct. 4 at No. 6 Eagan (3-2)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers drop a spot more due to Forest Lake leapfrogging them with their win vs. previous No. 8 Stillwater (3-2) than anything they did. Farmington is coming off its first road win of the season, a 21-14 loss at a Rosemount (1-4) squad that’s been more competitive than its record might indicate.
Farmington does not have a win over a current Power 25 team, though wins vs. Mounds View (3-2) and Rochester Mayo (2-3) are nothing to sneeze at. Both losses also came to two ranked foes.
21. Anoka (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Oct. 4 at No. 10 Centennial (3-2)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes drop a spot due to Forest Lake leapfrogging them as opposed to anything of their own doing. Anoka looked dominant in a 55-7 win vs. Coon Rapids (0-5).
22. Stewartville (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-3)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers only drop a spot due to a new team entering the Power 25. They were still their regular dominant selves, going on the road to blow out a decent Lake City (3-2) team, 57-7. Stewartville’s defense flexed its muscles by outscoring Lake City on its own thanks to two pick-sixes. Parker Wangen ran for one touchdown and threw three more, all to Vince Wellik.
23. Owatonna (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Mankato West (3-2)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies drop a spot due to other activity in the Power 25. They held up their end of the bargain by cruising 42-7 at Rochester Century (0-5). It was 21-0 after one quarter and 35-7 at the half.
The Huskies have built a solid resume that includes a two-touchdown win over defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen (3-2), which re-entered the Power 25 this week at No. 25.
24. St. Michael-Albertville (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Osseo (1-4)
Ranking rationale: It may not have been pretty, but St. Michael-Albertville got back on the winning track with a 14-7 victory over a Champlin Park (2-3) squad that was primed to take STMA’s spot in the Power 25 had it came out on top. The Knights leaned on their defense, which has held its last four opponents to 24 points or fewer.
25. Chanhassen (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 4 vs. Mankato East (4-1)
Ranking rationale: It was a tough call for the No. 25 this spot between Class 4A’s top team, Becker (5-0), and Chanhassen. I decided to go with the defending 5A champ, Chanhassen, which is coming off a huge 37-28 win at Mankato West (3-2).
After an 0-2 start with losses to current No. 11 Elk River (4-1) and No. 23 Owatonna (5-0), this Storm team that lost a lot of pieces from 2023 is forging its own identity with three straight wins.
