Mississippi High School Football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 5A Region

SB Live's Tyler Cleveland handicaps each region: who will bring home the district title?

Tyler Cleveland

The West Point Green Wave have a new head coach, but they are still the odds-on favorite to win the MHSAA's Region 1-5A in 2024.
The West Point Green Wave have a new head coach, but they are still the odds-on favorite to win the MHSAA's Region 1-5A in 2024. / Austin Frayser

The fall football season for the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begins Aug. 29, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is the SBLive MS predicted order of finish for all Class 5A regions.

Region 1-5A

The boys from West Point are looking to add more hardware to the trophy case in 2024
West Point's Say Lowery holds the championship trophy following the win againt Laurel in the MHSAA Class 5A state championship game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. West Point won 35-7. / Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. West Point Green Wave
  2. Clarksdale Wildcats
  3. Lafayette Commodores
  4. Corinth Warriors
  5. Pontotoc Warriors
  6. New Hope Trojans

Why West Point: The Green Wave had won the region title eight years in a row before Clarksdale dethroned them last year. West Point responded by winning the state title. New coach Brett Morgan has a high standard to uphold, but he’s also got the talent to do it.

Region 2-5A

  1. Holmes County Central Jaguars
  2. Canton Tigers
  3. Gentry Rams
  4. Cleveland Central Wolves
  5. Greenville Yellowjackets
  6. Yazoo City Indians

Why Holmes County Central: Garrison Davis is an underrated quarterback, and WR/DB Cortez Thomas is dangerous regardless of whether the Jags have the ball. Barring a bunch of injuries, Holmes County should repeat as region champs.

Region 3-5A

  1. Brookhaven Panthers
  2. Florence Eagles
  3. Natchez Bulldogs
  4. Provine Rams
  5. North Pike
  6. South Jones

Why Brookhaven: The Panthers won the region a year ago, despite losing to Florence in the regular season. Ole Brook then eached the second round of the playoffs for the first time in eight years and came within a touchdown of advancing to the South State finals. They may be ready to take the next step in 2024.

Region 4-5A

Laurel's Kobe Pierce loads up for a pass against West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship on Nov. 30, 2023
Laurel's Kobe Pierce (2) passes against West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A state championship game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. / Bruce Newman/Special Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. Laurel Tornadoes
  2. Gautier Gators
  3. Wayne County War Eagles
  4. East Central Hornets
  5. Vancleave Bulldogs
  6. Stone Tomcats

Why Laurel: Coach Ryan Earnest returns a good mix of young talent and solid upperclassmen, and the Tornadoes learned a lot about themselves by advancing to the 5A State Championship a year ago after starting the season 1-5.

