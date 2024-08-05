Mississippi High School Football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 5A Region
The fall football season for the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begins Aug. 29, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is the SBLive MS predicted order of finish for all Class 5A regions.
Region 1-5A
- West Point Green Wave
- Clarksdale Wildcats
- Lafayette Commodores
- Corinth Warriors
- Pontotoc Warriors
- New Hope Trojans
Why West Point: The Green Wave had won the region title eight years in a row before Clarksdale dethroned them last year. West Point responded by winning the state title. New coach Brett Morgan has a high standard to uphold, but he’s also got the talent to do it.
Region 2-5A
- Holmes County Central Jaguars
- Canton Tigers
- Gentry Rams
- Cleveland Central Wolves
- Greenville Yellowjackets
- Yazoo City Indians
Why Holmes County Central: Garrison Davis is an underrated quarterback, and WR/DB Cortez Thomas is dangerous regardless of whether the Jags have the ball. Barring a bunch of injuries, Holmes County should repeat as region champs.
Region 3-5A
- Brookhaven Panthers
- Florence Eagles
- Natchez Bulldogs
- Provine Rams
- North Pike
- South Jones
Why Brookhaven: The Panthers won the region a year ago, despite losing to Florence in the regular season. Ole Brook then eached the second round of the playoffs for the first time in eight years and came within a touchdown of advancing to the South State finals. They may be ready to take the next step in 2024.
Region 4-5A
- Laurel Tornadoes
- Gautier Gators
- Wayne County War Eagles
- East Central Hornets
- Vancleave Bulldogs
- Stone Tomcats
Why Laurel: Coach Ryan Earnest returns a good mix of young talent and solid upperclassmen, and the Tornadoes learned a lot about themselves by advancing to the 5A State Championship a year ago after starting the season 1-5.
