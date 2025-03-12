Missouri (MSHSAA) girls Class 4 basketball state championships scoreboard: Matchups, bracket, updates
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has released the official schedule for the 2025 Girls Basketball State Championships, known as the Show-Me Showdown.
All games will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, with competition divided into two sessions:
• Classes 1, 2, and 3: March 12-15, 2025
• Classes 4, 5, and 6: March 19-22, 2025
Semifinal schedule:
• Class 4 Semifinals: March 21, 2025
• Class 5 Semifinals: March 21, 2025
• Class 6 Semifinals: March 19, 2025
MSHSAA Class 4 girls bracket
MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball state sectional scoreboard
Class 4
(March 11 results)
Doniphan 42, Central (Park Hills) 27
St. James 52, Ursuline Academy 50
MICDS 59, Vashon 13
Mexico 68, Westminster Christian 53
Owensville 41, Strafford 37
Logan-Rogersville 60, Aurora 44
Boonville 37, Notre Dame de Sion 35
Benton 77, Excelsior Springs 32
