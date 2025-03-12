High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) girls Class 4 basketball state championships scoreboard: Matchups, bracket, updates

MSHSAA girls basketball tournament Class 4 scoreboard, bracket, matchups

Levi Payton

Strafford took on Owensville in a MSHSAA Class 4 girls sectional on Tuesday, March 11..
Strafford took on Owensville in a MSHSAA Class 4 girls sectional on Tuesday, March 11.. / Bruce E. Stidham - Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has released the official schedule for the 2025 Girls Basketball State Championships, known as the Show-Me Showdown.

All games will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, with competition divided into two sessions:

• Classes 1, 2, and 3: March 12-15, 2025

• Classes 4, 5, and 6: March 19-22, 2025

Semifinal schedule:

• Class 4 Semifinals: March 21, 2025

• Class 5 Semifinals: March 21, 2025

• Class 6 Semifinals: March 19, 2025

Fans can follow the latest updates, including live scoreboards and bracket results, by visiting High School on Sports Illustrated - Missouri.

MSHSAA Class 4 girls bracket

MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball state sectional scoreboard

Class 4

(March 11 results)

Doniphan 42, Central (Park Hills) 27

St. James 52, Ursuline Academy 50

MICDS 59, Vashon 13

Mexico 68, Westminster Christian 53

Owensville 41, Strafford 37

Logan-Rogersville 60, Aurora 44

Boonville 37, Notre Dame de Sion 35

Benton 77, Excelsior Springs 32

More MSHSAA girls basketball playoff links:

MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball state sectional matchups, schedule, bracket (03/11/2025)

MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 state semifinal playoff brackets, final four matchups

SCOREBOARD: MSHSAA girls Class 1-3 state basketball quarterfinals; brackets, scores

Missouri high school girls Class 1-3 MSHSAA state quarterfinals; brackets, matchups, upcoming scores (03/08/2025)

Published |Modified
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Missouri