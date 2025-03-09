High School

MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 state semifinal playoff brackets, final four matchups

Brackets and final four matchups for Missouri girls Class 1-3 state semifinals

The Fair Grove Lady Eagles are in the Class 3 final four.
Missouri’s girls continue their state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 wrapped up the quarterfinals round of the MSHSAA State Basketball Championships with a slew of exciting games on Saturday, March 8.

Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.

Class 4 girls begin their sectional round on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.

Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.

Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.

Click the links below to see full brackets and check back often as we will update scores below as they come in.

MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 brackets

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 semifinal matchups

Class 1

(Games to be played March 14)

Chadwick vs. Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.

Northeast (Cairo) vs. Rock Port, 8 p.m.

Class 2

(March 14)

St. Vincent vs. Tipton, 10 a.m.

Norwood vs. Skyline, Noon

Class 3

(March 12)

Portageville vs. Principia, 2 p.m.

Fair Grove vs. Lone Jack, 4 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 quarterfinal matchups, scoreboard

(March 8 results)

Class 1

Chadwick 48, Lockwood 22

Walnut Grove 41, St. Elizabeth 37

Northeast (Cairo) 62, Princeton 34

Rock Port 75, Santa Fe 69

Class 2

St. Vincent 64, Neelyville 39

Tipton 65, Clopton 43

Norwood 41, Marionville 37

Skyline 51, North Platte 24

Class 3

Portageville 53, Steelville 20

Principia 47, Centralia 41

Fair Grove 65, El Dorado Springs 51

Lone Jack 48, Mid-Buchanan 43

