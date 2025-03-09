MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 state semifinal playoff brackets, final four matchups
Missouri’s girls continue their state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 wrapped up the quarterfinals round of the MSHSAA State Basketball Championships with a slew of exciting games on Saturday, March 8.
Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.
Class 4 girls begin their sectional round on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.
Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.
MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 brackets
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 semifinal matchups
Class 1
(Games to be played March 14)
Chadwick vs. Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.
Northeast (Cairo) vs. Rock Port, 8 p.m.
Class 2
(March 14)
St. Vincent vs. Tipton, 10 a.m.
Norwood vs. Skyline, Noon
Class 3
(March 12)
Portageville vs. Principia, 2 p.m.
Fair Grove vs. Lone Jack, 4 p.m.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
MSHSAA girls basketball Class 1-3 quarterfinal matchups, scoreboard
(March 8 results)
Class 1
Chadwick 48, Lockwood 22
Walnut Grove 41, St. Elizabeth 37
Northeast (Cairo) 62, Princeton 34
Rock Port 75, Santa Fe 69
Class 2
St. Vincent 64, Neelyville 39
Tipton 65, Clopton 43
Norwood 41, Marionville 37
Skyline 51, North Platte 24
Class 3
Portageville 53, Steelville 20
Principia 47, Centralia 41
Fair Grove 65, El Dorado Springs 51
Lone Jack 48, Mid-Buchanan 43
