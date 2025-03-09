MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball state sectional matchups, schedule, bracket (03/11/2025)
While Missouri’s Class 1-3 girls are set to wind down their state tournament this week, the Class 4 girls get set for an exciting slate of games to kick off the sectional round.
Class 4 girls decide sectional winners on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.
Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.
Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.
MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball state sectional matchups, schedule
Class 4
(All games to be played March 11)
Doniphan vs. Central (Park Hills), 6 p.m.
St. James vs. Ursuline Academy, 6 p.m.
Vashon vs. MICDS, 6 p.m.
Westminster Christian vs. Mexico, 6 p.m.
Owensville vs. Strafford, 6 p.m.
Logan-Rogersville vs. Aurora, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Boonville, 6 p.m.
Excelsior Springs vs. Benton, 7 p.m.
