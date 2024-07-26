Top 30 Missouri high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With fall practices starting soon and Week 1 only a few weeks away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
Here is a look at the top quarterbacks to watch in the Show-Me State this fall.
TOP RETURNING QUARTERBACKS IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Waylon Anders, sr., Hannibal
A 5-10, 165-pound dual-threat QB, Anders is going into his third year as the Pirates starter. A year ago, he passed for 1,436 yards and 25 touchdowns (with four interceptions) and ran for 476 yards and 10 TDs a year ago as Hannibal went 11-2.
Hudson Bailey, jr., St. Pius X (KC)
Bailey was one of the state’s top sophomores a year ago when he completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,651 yards and 38 touchdowns (all school records) as the Warriors went 11-3. He was selected as the Frank Fontana Award Winner as the best player in Kansas City in classes 1-4.
Tyler Bax, jr., Blair Oaks
Bax was a Class 3 second-team all-state honoree a year ago as a sophomore first-year starter. A 6-3, 175-pounder, Bax passed for 2,131 yards and 28 touchdowns (with five INTs) and ran for 1,525 yards and 22 TDs.
Jack Behl, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
A 6-foot, 205-pounder, Behl guided Lafayette to 15 wins in his first two seasons as the Lancers’ starting quarterback. As a junior, he threw for 2,570 yards and 25 touchdowns (with 11 interceptions) as the Lancers went 8-2.
Preston Brown, sr., Hillsboro (committed to North Dakota State)
A 6-2, 200-pounder, Brown received offers from Wyoming, North Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois before committing to North Dakota State in late June. A dual-threat QB, Brown passed for 2,334 yards and 31 TDs (with 10 INTs) and ran for 1,144 yards and 16 scores in leading the Hawks to the state title game as a junior.
Carson Boyd, sr., Cardinal Ritter (committed to Illinois)
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 9 prospect, by 247Sports as No. 10 and by On3 as the No. 16 prospect. Boyd has put up big numbers during Ritter’s back-to-back state championship seasons despite splitting time with since-graduated Antwon McKay Jr. Threw for 2,224 yards and 29 touchdowns (with one interception) and ran for 576 yards and six scores as a junior.
Brady Davidson, sr., Rock Bridge (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-5, 205-pounder, Davidson is ranked by On3 as the No. 15 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 20 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 33 prospect. Threw for 983 yards and seven touchdowns (with three interceptions) as a junior while splitting time with another Division I quarterback.
Brady Carlton, sr., Carthage
A year ago, in his first year as the Carthage starter, Carlton threw for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 1,092 yards and 15 TDs.
Brennan Czeschin, sr., St. Dominic
In his first year as a starter, Czeschin, a 6-2, 175-pounder, threw for 1,646 yards and 21 touchdowns (with five interceptions) as the Crusaders went 10-1.
Dillon Duff, sr., De Smet (committed to Kansas State)
A 6-2, 200-pounder, Duff is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3, the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and On3 (industry) and by 247Sports as the No. 14 prospect. Threw for 1,863 yards and 15 touchdowns (with five INTs) and ran for 595 yards and eight TDs as a junior, his first season as a starter. Also led De Smet to the Missouri Class 5 basketball championship last winter.
Aden Estep, jr., Mountain Grove
Estep, a 5-10, 165-pounder, racked up 2,000 total yards and 34 touchdowns as a sophomore a year ago. He ran for 1,186 yards and 24 scores.
Brian Gould, sr., MICDS
A 5-11, 200-pounder who is also a standout pitcher, Gould is a dual threat for the Rams. Last season, he passed for 1,840 yards and 24 touchdowns (with six interceptions) and ran for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Hoyt Gregory, sr., North Point (committed to Lindenwood)
Ranked as the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns (with four interceptions) as a junior and also ran for a team-high 1,068 yards, averaging 6.5 per carry, and eight touchdowns.
Bryer Guerin, jr., Marionville
An impact player on both sides of the ball, Guerin helped the Comets win the Class 1 championship and finish with an unblemished 13-0 record a year ago as a sophomore. He threw for 1,385 yards and 22 touchdowns and intercepted eight passes on defense. He earned first-team all-state honors as a DB.
Casey Hobelmann, sr., Eureka
In his first year as Eureka’s starting QB, Hobelmann passed for 2,079 yards and 19 touchdowns (with nine interceptions) and ran for five scores.
Carter Holliday, sr., Hickman
Holliday, a 6-4, 175-pound dual-threat QB, passed for 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago and ran for 369 yards and four scores.
Dakarri Hollis, sr., Parkway North
Hollis had a monster junior season a year ago while at Lutheran North, passing for 2,933 yards and 34 touchdowns (with one interception) and running for 826 yards and 14 TDs. Now at Parkway North, Hollis will have a new supporting cast and have a chance to once again show he’s one of the best in the state.
Gavin Johnston, sr., Mt. Vernon
Johnston threw for 2,611 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago as the Mountaineers improved from 8-4 the previous season to 10-2.
Isaiah Jones, sr., West Plains
Jones, a 6-3, 215-pounder, shined in his debut season as the West Plains starting quarterback a year ago. He threw for 2,493 yards and 30 touchdowns (with seven INTs) and ran for 293 yards and four scores.
Rocco Marriott, jr., Platte County
A 6-3, 210-pound dual-threat QB, Marriott threw for 2,026 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 670 yards and eight scores. Also an excellent baseball prospect, Marriott has early football scholarship offers from UNLV and Kent State.
Tillman Martin, sr., Liberty North
Martin, a 6-4, 205-pounder, had a season to remember in his first year as a starter a year ago when he guided the Eagles to the program’s first state championship. He completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,619 yards and 31 touchdowns (with four interceptions).
Cody McMullen, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)
McMullen, a 6-1, 170-pounder, passed for 2,279 yards and 20 touchdowns (with 10 interceptions) and ran for three more scores a year ago.
Owen Nesslage, sr., Kirkwood
A 6-6, 205-pound lefty three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball), Nesslage threw for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns (with four interceptions) a year ago with a bulk of his playing time coming in the last seven games.
Cash Newberry, jr., Glendale
A year ago, as a sophomore, Newberry threw for 2,274 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-1, 155-pounder should be one of the top quarterbacks in southwest Missouri this fall.
Brett Ottensmeyer, jr., Parkway West
A 6-3, 180-pounder, Ottensmeyer saw limited snaps as a sophomore but goes into his junior season as one of the state’s top quarterback prospects after earning early scholarship offers from Miami - Ohio and Kent State.
Carter Temple, soph., Kearney
Temple, a 6-3, 175-pounder, is already an accomplished wrestler and recently won the Greco-Roman national championship at 175 pounds at the 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. He’ll bring that toughness to the QB position for the reigning Class 4 champs.
Clay Turk, sr., Lee’s Summit North
A transfer who moved from California, Turk takes over the Broncos offense after throwing for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. The 6-2, 205-pounder will have one of the state’s best players in Oregon signee Isaiah Mozee to throw to.
Kobe Westphal, sr., Warrensburg
A four-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field and golf), the 6-0, 180-pounder had an impressive junior season for Warrensburg. He threw for 2,497 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for 835 yards and seven scores.
Ayden Wilhelm, jr., Blue Springs South
Wilhelm, a 6-1, 170-pounder, is coming off a sophomore season where he passed for 2,003 yards and ran for 501 and accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
Alex Wilkerson, sr., Lamar
An impact player on both sides of the ball, Wilkerson ran for 802 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Class 2 champs while missing time due to an injury. In the state title game, a 35-28 comeback win over Valle Catholic, he threw for 217 yards and two TDs and ran for 135 yards and two scores.
