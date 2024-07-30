Top 50 Missouri high school offensive linemen to watch in 2024
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With fall practices starting soon and Week 1 only a few weeks away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
We took a look at the top 30 quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, the top 50 running backs, the top 40 wide receivers and the top 25 tight ends and now we are turning our attention to the top offensive linemen to watch this fall.
TOP RETURNING OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Troy Aldridge, jr., Milan
Aldridge, a 5-8, 225-pounder, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 1 a year ago as a sophomore.
Lucas Allgeyer, sr., MICDS (committed to Iowa)
A 6-6, 280-pounder, Allgeyer is ranked by On3 as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, No. 7 by On3 (industry rankings), No. 10 by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports. He was recruited by some colleges, including Iowa, as an offensive lineman and by some as a defensive lineman. He recorded 64 tackles (21 for loss) and 15 sacks during his junior season.
Trevor Bindel, sr., Liberty
A physical 6-5, 295-pounder who is also a successful heavyweight wrestler, Bindell has received offers from Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin, among others. He was a second-team all-state selection in Class 6 a year ago.
Ethan Bolinger, sr., St. Dominic
The Crusaders went 10-1 a year ago behind a dominant rushing attack and Bolinger, a 6-1, 265-pounder, was one of the driving forces up front. He earned Class 5 third-team all-state honors as a junior.
Hudson Brewer, sr., De Smet (committed to Southeast Missouri State)
Brewer, a 6-3, 285-pounder, will anchor the Spartans’ offensive line from the center position this fall. De Smet will have arguably the best offensive line in Missouri this season with Brewer, Michael Cunningham and Dayne Schellenger leading the way.
Carter Briddell, sr., North Point (committed to Lindenwood)
A 6-3, 280-pounder, Briddell is ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He’s an impact guy up front for a North Point team that is on the rise despite being a school that only opened a few years ago.
Lucas Burns, jr., Lafayette County
Burns, a 6-4, 240-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2 a year ago as a sophomore. He’ll be a people mover up front for two more seasons.
Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa
One of the top football (and track and field) prospects in the Class of 2026, Cantwell did not allow a sack during his sophomore season. He narrowed his college decision to 14 schools in July: LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Nebraska, Missouri, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, Oregon, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Aiden Christian, sr., Holden
Christian, a 5-11, 282-pounder, was a second-team all-state selection in Class 2 a year ago.
Jude Couzens, soph., Blue Springs South
A 6-2, 265-pound two-way lineman, Couzens picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from Missouri State this offseason.
Michael Cunningham, sr., De Smet (committed to Southeast Missouri State)
A 6-3, 285-pounder, Cunningham has been one of the anchors of the De Smet offensive line since his freshman year. A second-team Class 6 all-state honoree a year ago, he has moved around on the line but will play left tackle this season. Cunningham joined his offensive line mate, Brewer, in committing to play for the Redhawks.
Bennett Fraser, jr., Kirksville
Fraser, a 6-5, 255-pounder, is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and track and field) who plays offensive tackle and defensive end. He’s got good size and could blow up as a prospect before long like his linemate Andrew Williams did.
Kolby Harris, sr., Smithville
A second-team all-state selection in Class 4 a year ago, the 6-2, 275-pound right guard (and nose tackle) opened plenty of holes for the Smithville rushing attack and will continue to be an impact player this season.
Ace Herman-Dawson, soph., Battle
A massive 6-5, 300-plus pounder who is only a sophomore, Herman-Dawson is a player you can’t miss out on the field and continues to get better and better. He’s already attracted plenty of attention from college coaches and picked up an offer from UNLV this offseason.
Andy Hertlein, sr., Parkway South
A 6-4, 280-pounder, Hertlein is a high-level academic and versatile prospect on the offensive line who attracted a lot of attention from colleges this offseason. He received offers from Butler, Valparaiso and Drake.
Anthony Hudson, soph., Cardinal Ritter
Hudson started at center for the Class 5 champion Lions as a freshman a year ago and will anchor a new-look offensive line this fall along with senior left tackle Anthony Gladney.
Lonnie Johnson, soph., Lutheran North
Johnson, a 6-2, 305-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors a year ago as a freshman – a rare accomplishment – as one of the anchors up front for a Crusaders team that racked up a ton of yardage. He received early scholarship offers from Miami-Ohio and Kent State this offseason.
Will Kemna, sr., Helias (committed to Kansas State)
A 6-5, 250-pound offensive tackle, Kemna is ranked by On3 as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by Rivals as the No. 7 prospect, by On3 (industry) as the No. 8 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 9 prospect.
Jaxon Kindle, sr., Rock Bridge
A 6-4, 300-pounder who plays left tackle, Kindle was a key contributor to a Bruins squad that went 9-3 and averaged 35.5 points per game. He has received scholarship offers from Minnesota State, Lincoln and others.
Brendon Kluesner, sr., St. Francis Borgia
Kluesner, a 5-11, 235-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago.
John Kruse, sr., St. Louis University High
Kruse, a 6-3, 280-pounder, earned first-team all-conference honors at center a year ago and returns to anchor the Junior Billikens offensive line.
Kyler Kuhn, soph., St. Pius X (KC)
A 6-3, 260-pounder who also excels in wrestling, Kuhn will be a lineman to watch for the next few years. He picked up his first D-1 offer, from Missouri State, in April.
Jack Lange, sr., Eureka (committed to Missouri)
A 6-8, 285-pound left tackle, Lange is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, On3 and the On3 industry rankings. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri. On3 (industry) ranks him as the No. 14 offensive tackle prospect in the class and the No. 169 prospect nationally.
Jacob Lile, sr., Nixa
A 6-3, 290-pounder, Lile earned Class 6 third-team all-state honors a year ago as a key cog in a Nixa squad that went 11-1, ran for 3,170 yards and passed for 1,824 yards. Lile was credited with 60 pancake blocks from his right guard spot.
Hudson Lundberg, jr., Park Hill South
Lundberg, a 6-4, 240-pounder, is entering his second season as a starter and will continue to get better and better.
Jack Manning, sr., Rockhurst
A 6-3, 270-pounder, Manning was a big part of the Hawklets’ successful season a year ago and returns as one of the top offensive linemen in the Kansas City area this fall. He received an offer from Army this offseason.
Stephen Meitz, sr., Eureka (committed to Missouri State)
Meitz, a 6-5, 285-pounder, is the second Division I-bound offensive lineman for the Wildcats along with Missouri commit Jack Lange. Meitz played left guard as a junior but is versatile enough to play anywhere on the line and be successful. He committed to Missouri State this offseason after receiving several Division I offers.
Tyler Pate, sr., Lee’s Summit North
Pate, a 6-2, 300-pounder, started at left tackle a year ago for one of the state’s top teams and figures to be an impact guy as a senior for another talented Broncos squad.
Angel Quezada, sr., Marionville
A 6-1, 215-pounder, Quezada earned Class 1 all-state honors a year ago as one of the anchors up front for state champion Marionville’s high-powered rushing attack.
Jace Renfro, jr., Seneca
Renfro was listed at 5-7 and 215 pounds a year ago, but proved to be one of the best offensive linemen in Class 3 as he was honored as a third-team all-state selection.
Cooper Saulka, sr., Lindbergh
A 6-2, 260-pounder, Saulka earned third-team all-state honors in Class 6 a year ago leading the way for a Flyers’ ground game that gained more than 2,000 yards.
Dayne Schellenger, sr., De Smet
A 6-7, 285-pounder, Schellenger is another member of the Spartans’ big and strong offensive line who will continue his football career in college. Schellenger is expected to play left guard between SEMO commits Michael Cunningham (left tackle) and Hudson Brewer (center).
Joe Schranz, sr., Kearney
A second-team all-state selection in Class 4 a year ago, the 6-4, 255-pound offensive lineman helped lead a high-powered offense that went on to win the state championship. Also a long snapper, Schranz has received plenty of attention from college coaches this offseason.
Jacob Schweigert, sr., Ste. Genevieve
A 5-11, 295-pounder, Schweigert earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago. He’ll be an impact guy up front again this season.
Xzavier Simmons, sr., CBC
Simmons, a 5-10, 220-pounder, started at center a year ago for a Cadets team that finished second in Class 6 and will be a key player this fall on an offensive line with several new starters.
Bo Smith, sr., Chillicothe
Smith, a 6-2, 295-pounder, is a three-sport athlete – football, wrestling and track and field – who excels in all three. He earned Class 3 first-team all-state honors as a junior.
Boston Tarrillion, sr., St. Vincent
A 6-5, 250-pounder, Tarrillion earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1 a year ago.
Brandon Taylor Jr., sr., North Kansas City
A 6-6, 255-pounder, Taylor has a great frame for an offensive lineman and has been a coveted prospect for college coaches. He received offers from North Dakota State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Iowa, Tennessee-Martin and Arkansas State this offseason.
Hank Tenholder, sr., Adrian
Tenholder, a 6-0, 220-pounder, was a Class 2 second-team all-state selection a year ago.
Tyrus Smith, sr., Kearney
A 6-1, 240-pounder, Smith is a versatile lineman who can play anywhere up front but excels inside at guard or center. He was a third-team all-state selection as a junior as the Bulldogs won another state title.
Lucas Vierthaler, sr., Maryville
A 6-2, 225-pounder, Vierthaler was a second-team all-state selection in Class 3 a year ago as an impact player up front for the Spoofhounds.
Carter Viox, sr., Valle Catholic
Viox, a 6-0, 205-pounder, earned second-team all-state honors a year ago as Valle Catholic finished second in Class 2.
Mason Wendt, sr., Wright City
A 6-4, 300-pound center, Wright is a two-time team captain who earned first-team all-conference honors a year ago after the Wildcats ran for more than 2,000 yards.
Andrew Williams, sr., Kirksville (committed to BYU)
A 6-7, 275-pound offensive tackle, Williams is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and by On3 as the No. 11 prospect. Took official visits to Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and BYU in June and then committed to BYU on June 27.
Jalen Williams, sr., Oak Park
Williams, a 6-1, 295-pounder who also plays defensive tackle, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 6 a year ago. He’ll open up plenty of holes for the Northmen rushing attack this fall.
Motie Williams, sr., Liberty North
A two-time wrestling state champion, the 6-2, 270-pounder was one of the driving forces up front for the Eagles’ state championship run in football last season. He was a first-team all-state selection in Class 6. Has offers from Missouri State and Northern Iowa after receiving an offer from Kentucky in 2022.
Tre Williams, sr., Lee’s Summit North
Williams, a 6-3, 285-pounder, started at right tackle for one of the best teams in the state a year ago and should be even better in his final high school season.
Hayden Wilson, sr., Windsor
A 6-2, 290-pounder, Wilson earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1 a year ago.
Chase Wisecarver, sr., Helias
The second Helias Catholic offensive lineman on this list, Wisecarver is a big and stronger 6-5, 280-pounder who has been an impact player up front for a few years now.
Aidan Yung, sr., Southern Boone
Yung, a 6-2, 220-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago.
