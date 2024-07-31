Top 40 Missouri high school defensive linemen to watch in 2024
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With fall practices starting soon and Week 1 only a few weeks away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
We took a look at the top 30 quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, the top 50 running backs, the top 40 wide receivers, the top 25 tight ends and the top 50 offensive linemen and now we turn our attention to the top defensive linemen to watch this fall.
TOP RETURNING DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Triston Abram, sr., CBC (committed to Indiana)
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 14 prospect, by On3 as the No. 17 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 24 prospect. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end had a breakout junior season with 66 tackles (14 for loss) and six sacks. He was a Class 6 first-team all-state honoree after helping CBC finish second in the state.
Adeyeye Adebawore, sr., North Kansas City (committed to Penn)
A 6-0, 280-pound defensive tackle, Adebawore has size, strength and quickness that makes him a problem for opposing offensive lines and helped him earn several Division I offers. He committed to the University of Pennsylvania on July 16.
Lucas Allgeyer, sr., MICDS (committed to Iowa)
A 6-6, 280-pounder, Allgeyer is ranked by On3 as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, No. 7 by On3 (industry rankings), No. 10 by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports. He was recruited by some colleges, including Iowa, as an offensive lineman and by some as a defensive lineman. He recorded 64 tackles (21 for loss) and 15 sacks during his junior season.
Trevor Bindel, sr., Liberty
A physical 6-5, 295-pounder who is also a successful heavyweight wrestler, Bindell is a standout on both sides of the ball and earned second-team all-state honors in Class 6 a year ago. He has received offers from Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin, among others.
Landon Bland, jr., Carthage
Bland, a 6-4, 220-pound defensive end and tight end, is one of the top prospects in the junior class with an early offer list that includes Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Purdue and Kansas.
Charles Brooks, sr., Cardinal Ritter (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end, Brooks is ranked by On3 as the No. 20 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025. Recorded 33 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery as a junior.
Jack Brown, soph., Francis Howell Central
A 6-foot-5, 205-pounder who plays tight end and defensive end, Brown recorded 45 tackles and two sacks during his freshman season. He has received plenty of attention from college coaches this summer and picked up early offers from Illinois, Houston, Miami-Ohio and Kent State.
Cooper Burnsides, sr., Savannah
Burnsides, a 6-0, 230-pounder who is a three-time state medallist as a wrestler, is a savage for the Savages. He earned third-team all-state honors in Class 4 after racking up 48 tackles (10 for losses), four sacks and one forced fumble while dealing with regular double teams up front.
Quincy Byas, sr., De Smet (committed to Eastern Michigan)
A defensive end, Byas is ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He was named the defensive player of the year in the Metro Catholic Conference as a junior after racking up 51 tackles (20 for losses), 14 sacks, three interceptions and scoring three touchdowns.
Kade Carroll, jr., Odessa
Carroll, a 6-1, 235-pound defensive tackle who plays guard on offense, was a second-team all-state selection in Class 3 a year ago.
Logan Churchill, sr., Ava
Racked up 45 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior for a Bears squad that went 11-1.
Cooper Clark, sr., Thayer
A 5-11, 230-pounder, Clark earned second-team all-state honors in Class 1.
Mario Delapena, sr., Lamar
A first-team all-state selection in Class 2 as a junior, the 5-7, 220-pounder racked up 82 tackles as one of the leaders of the stingy Lamar defense.
Titan Davis, jr., De Smet
Davis, a 6-5, 255-pounder, impressed as a sophomore on a loaded Spartans defensive line when he racked up 34 tackles and five sacks. He blew up as a prospect in the offseason after college coaches got a chance to see him and has received approximately 30 offers already, including from Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and USC. He’s ranked as the No. 105 prospect nationally in the Class of 2026 in the 247Sports Composite.
Jocques Felix, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Felix, a 6-3, 270-pounder, picked up his first scholarship offer from UNLV back in May. He had seven tackles on last season’s state champion squad, but should see more snaps after the graduation of a few talented defensive linemen.
Donovan Fitzmaurice, sr., Marquette
A strong 6-3, 280-pounder who can play tackle or end, Fitzmaurice has received offers from Ball State, Missouri State, Indiana State, Southeast Missouri State, Austin Peay, Southern Illinois and Lindenwood, among others. Had 51 tackles (10 for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery as a junior and was named third-team all-state in Class 6.
Bryce Gray, sr., Cardinal Ritter
Gray, a 6-0, 285-pounder, earned first-team all-state honors in Class 5 after a strong season for the champion Lions. Was credited with 81 tackles (six for losses) and nine sacks and ranked second on the team in both categories. He received an offer from Tennessee State this offseason.
Daeden Hopkins, sr., Hermann (committed to Missouri)
Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3 and 247Sports, No. 5 prospect by On3 (industry rankings) and the No. 9 prospect in the state by Rivals. Hopkins, who also plays tight end, recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks as a junior and accounted for 691 yards and 11 TDs on offense.
Tre Hoskins, jr., Hannibal
Hoskins, who also plays tight end, is a 6-5, 270-pound three-sport athlete (football, baseball, track and field) with a bright future. He picked up his first scholarship offer from Northern Iowa in June, but he will be a player who attracts a lot more interest from college coaches.
Brendan Huddleston, jr., Ladue
A 6-3, 230-pound defensive end and offensive tackle, Huddleston received early offers from Miami-Ohio and Kent State following a sophomore season where he recorded 57 tackles (nine for losses), six sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Jaxon Hunter, jr., West Plains
A 6-3, 250-pound defensive end, Hunter had a strong season as a sophomore when he racked up 47 tackles (9.5 for losses) and seven sacks. He’ll be even better this fall.
Xavier Jackson, jr., Fort Zumwalt North
Jackson, a 6-3, 245-pound defensive end, had an impressive sophomore season a year ago when he racked up 82 tackles (eight for losses) and a team-high seven sacks. He’s received early offers from Ball State, Kent State, Miami-Ohio and Eastern Michigan.
Ronelle Johnson, jr., Blue Springs
A 6-4, 245-pounder who plays tight end and defensive end, Johnson is one of the top prospects in Missouri in the Class of 2026 and has received early scholarship offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and Purdue.
Javon Jones, jr., Warrenton
Jones, a 6-0, 225-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors a year ago after racking up 95 tackles and team-high 19 sacks for the 11-1 Warriors.
Keiair Lewis, sr., Lee’s Summit
Lewis, a 6-4, 255-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors as a junior after racking up 51 tackles (10 for losses), four sacks and one forced fumble. Has received offers from Tennessee-Martin and Northern Iowa along with several Division II offers.
Aadon Magruder, sr., South Shelby
Magruder, a 5-11, 215-pounder, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 2 a year ago.
Ka’Mori Moore, sr., Lee’s Summit North (committed to Oklahoma)
A 6-1, 290-pounder, Moore is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, by On3 (industry) as the No. 10 prospect, by On3 as the No. 12 prospect and by Rivals as the No. 15 prospect. Committed to Oklahoma before the start of his junior season. Racked up 42 tackles (12 for losses) and two sacks as a junior.
Zach Naeger, sr., Valle Catholic
A 6-1, 235-pounder, Naeger was a first-team all-state honoree in Class 2 after racking up 43 tackles (14 for losses) and 5.5 sacks.
Nolan Napier, sr., Seneca
Napier, a 6-1, 210-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago as a junior. Napier finished sixth at 215 pounds at the Class 2 wrestling championships.
Ben Peterson, jr., MICDS
A 6-4, 250-pounder, Peterson had a big sophomore season for the Rams a year ago when he recorded 62 tackles (19 for losses), 13 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Alan Pointer, sr., Lift for Life
Pointer, a 6-0, 250-pound defensive end, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2 after racking up 29 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery.
Ke’mell Salone, jr., Lutheran North
A 6-3, 220-pound defensive end, Salone had 41 tackles (13 for losses), seven sacks and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore and is poised to be an impact player for the Crusaders this fall.
Isaiah Smith, sr., Hazelwood West
Smith, a 6-1, 270-pounder two-way interior lineman, had a strong offseason that resulted in earning scholarship offers from Indiana State and Southeast Missouri State. He was credited with 35 tackles, one sack and one interception as a junior.
Kevin Thompson, sr., Kennett
A 6-2, 255-pound three-sport athlete (football, wrestling and track and field), Thompson earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago. He finished third in the discus at the Class 3 track and field championships this spring.
Ian Tuggle, sr., Centralia
A 6-2, 220-pound defensive end who is also a good wrestler, Tuggle earned first-team all-state honors in CLass 3 last season.
Bryson Varner, sr., Blair Oaks
A 6-4, 240-pounder, Varner is already a two-time first-team all-state selection. He’s been an impact player for the Falcons the past two seasons and should have a monster senior season.
Carter Wallpe, sr., Lafayette County
A 6-1, 170-pounder, Wallpe was a second-team all-state honoree a year ago.
Mitch Weisenborn, sr., Francis Howell
An impact player on the offensive and defensive lines and also as a long snapper, the 6-3, 245-pounder has been a key contributor on one of the state’s top programs the past few years. He was credited with 25 tackles last season.
Trevor Wilson, sr., Springfield Central
Wilson, a 6-2, 250-pounder who plays defensive end and linebacker, racked up 84 tackles (16 for losses) and 10 sacks as a junior last season after recording 10 sacks again as a sophomore.
Justin Wright, sr., Excelsior Springs
Wright, a 6-1, 305-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors in Class 4 as a junior last season.
Missouri high school football previews
Missouri's top 2025 high school football recruits
Top 30 Missouri high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Top 50 Missouri high school running backs to watch in 2024
Top 40 Missouri high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Top 25 Missouri high school tight ends to watch in 2024
Top 50 Missouri high school offensive linemen to watch in 2024
Top 25 Missouri high school football preseason rankings
5 games to watch in the 2024 Missouri high school football season
2023 Missouri Football Coaches Association all-state teams
More coverage: Get live Missouri high school football scores on SBLive Sports. To follow your favorite teams check out the SBLive live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveMiz