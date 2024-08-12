Top 40 Missouri high school linebackers to watch in 2024
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With fall practices starting soon and Week 1 only a few weeks away, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players across every position.
We took a look at the top 30 quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, top 50 running backs, top 40 wide receivers, top 25 tight ends, top 50 offensive linemen and top 40 defensive linemen and now we turn our attention to the top linebackers to watch this fall.
TOP RETURNING LINEBACKERS IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Alex Bauer, sr., Windsor
Bauer, a 6-1, 230-pounder, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 1 a year ago as a leader on a Greyhounds squad that went 8-4.
Eli Bertz, sr., Blue Springs (committed to Northwest Missouri State)
A 6-1, 230-pounder, Bertz racked up 92 tackles (six for losses) and two sacks as a junior. He committed to Northwest Missouri State on July 31.
Will Breitweiser, jr., Father Tolton
A 5-11, 210-pounder who also plays baseball and running back, Breitweiser earned second-team all-state honors as a sophomore a year ago as a leader on defense for a Tolton team that won 10 games for the first time in program history.
Brock Bruner, sr., Fair Grove (committed to Southeast Missouri State)
Bruner earned first-team all-state honors as a junior after the 6-1, 210-pound inside linebacker racked up 115 tackles (17 for losses), four sacks and a fumble recovery. He committed to Southeast Missouri State on July 19.
James Bryant III, soph., Lutheran North
Bryant, a 6-0, 185-pounder, had an impressive freshman campaign for the Crusaders as he racked up 91 tackles (11 for losses), 11 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Cayden Duncan, jr., Francis Howell
Duncan, a 6-0, 215-pound middle linebacker, had a monster sophomore season for the Vikings as he recorded a team-high 155 tackles (eight for losses), two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Parker Elliott, sr., Ozark
A 6-1, 215-pound inside linebacker, Elliott racked up 136 tackles (four for losses), three forced fumbles and one sack as a junior and earned third-team all-state honors in Class 6.
Josh Fallert, sr., Valle Catholic
Fallert, a 6-0, 190-pounder, earned first-team all-state honors in Class 2 a year ago after racking up 113 tackles (19 for losses), four sacks and two interceptions.
Rolly Fisher, sr., Forsyth
Fisher, a 5-8, 195-pound middle linebacker and fullback, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 2 a year ago after recording 97 tackles.
Theo Grace, sr., Kearney (committed to North Dakota)
A 6-2, 215-pounder who also excels in track and field (javelin), Grace was a tackling machine during his junior season as Kearney won the Class 4 state championship and earned first-team all-state honors. Grace received offers from North Dakota and Southeast Missouri State, among others, before committing to North Dakota where he will play football and compete in track and field.
Caleb Green, soph., Lee’s Summit North
A 6-0, 220-pounder, Green is already a Division I prospect with early scholarship offers from Central Florida and Kent State. Older brother Cayden Green was a standout offensive lineman at LSN who played at Oklahoma and has since transferred to Missouri.
Jacob Grunwaldt, sr., CBC
Grunwaldt, a 5-10, 200-pounder, racked up 69 tackles, one sack and one interception as a junior in his first year as a starter.
Keenan Harris, jr., St. Louis University High
One of the top prospects in Missouri, the 6-1, 220-pound outside linebacker/safety had a big season a year ago when he recorded 112 tackles (seven for losses), four sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception. He led SLUH in tackles and sacks as a sophomore after racking up a team-high 95 tackles as a freshman. Has offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and several others.
Tylon Horton, sr., St. Mary’s
Horton, a 6-2, 200-pounder, racked up 96 tackles (12 for losses), five sacks, four pass break-ups and one interception as a junior while playing hybrid linebacker and tight end.
Isaiah Hung, sr., Liberty (committed to South Dakota State)
A 6-2, 210-pound outside linebacker, Hung is a strong and physical linebacker who is also an accomplished state champion wrestler. Picked the Jackrabbits over offers from Army, Air Force and Lindenwood, among others.
Ryan Hutson, sr., Liberty North
A 6-0, 215-pound outside linebacker, Hudson earned third-team all-state honors following the Eagles’ Class 6 championship season. He is poised for a big senior season following the graduation of standouts Melvin Laster Jr. and Jayshawn Ross.
Dyllan Johnston, sr., Moberly
Johnston, a 5-10, 170-pounder, was a third-team all-state selection in Class 3 after leading the defense for a Moberly squad that went 9-3.
Jaxon Jones, sr., Park Hills Central
Jones, a 6-1, 220-pounder who also plays baseball, earned Class 3 first-team all-state honors after leading the Rebels defense in their march to finishing second in Class 3. He racked up 159 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Alex Judd, sr., West Plains
Judd, a 6-2, 220-pound inside linebacker, racked up 115 tackles (10.5 for losses), seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception a year ago as a junior.
Jason King, sr., De Smet (committed to Missouri)
A 6-1, 210-pounder, King is ranked by On3 (industry) as the No. 11 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by Rivals as the No. 13 prospect, by 247Sports as the No. 14 prospect and by On3 as the No. 19 prospect. Racked up 90 tackles (15 for losses), four sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior and earned Class 6 second-team all-state honors.
Yarmon Kirksey Jr., jr., Ritenour
Kirksey, a 6-2, 215-pound outside linebacker, earned first-team all-conference accolades as a sophomore after recording 51 tackles (10 for losses) and 10 sacks.
Jeb Koetting, sr., Rockhurst
A 6-2, 215-pound outside linebacker/edge rusher, Koetting racked up 108 tackles (28 tackles for loss) and two interceptions a year ago. He’s received plenty of attention from colleges this offseason.
Justin Lehn, sr., St. Pius X (Festus)
Lehn, a 6-0, 210-pounder, was a monster on both sides of the ball a year ago as a running back and linebacker for St. Pius X. He ran for 1,653 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 208 yards and four scores and finished with 28 total TDs. Defensively he was credited with 131 tackles and 14 sacks.
Parker Mann, sr., Nixa
Mann, a 6-0, 180-pound outside linebacker, was an impact player for the Eagles as a junior when he recorded 135 tackles (nine for losses), three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Mason Marden, jr., Ladue
A 6-3, 215-pounder who also plays tight end, Marden had 51 tackles and one fumble recovery as a sophomore. He picked up early scholarship offers from Kentucky and Miami-Ohio.
Gus McCollough, sr., Maryville
McCollough, a 6-0, 195-pound outside linebacker, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago after leading the Spoofhounds defense.
Mason McCurry, sr., Bolivar
A 6-1, 185-pound inside backer, McCurry was a third-team all-state honoree in Class 4 as a junior after recording 228 total tackles and 11 sacks.
Kendall McNutt, jr., St. Louis University High
McNutt, a 6-0, 215-pounder, had a breakout season as a sophomore a year ago when he recorded 70 tackles (eight for losses) and one sack.
Drake Murrell, sr., Warsaw
A 5-11, 175-pounder who also wrestles and plays baseball, Murrell earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2 a year ago.
Landon Noland, sr., Savannah
Noland, a 6-1, 200-pounder, racked up a team-high 126 tackles (10 for losses) and three sacks a year ago as a junior and earned third-team all-state honors in Class 4.
Chase Pearsall, sr., Lee’s Summit North
A 6-1, 220-pounder, Pearsall should be one of leaders of the Broncos’ defense after recording 45 tackles (four for losses) and 10 quarterback hurries as a junior a year ago. Received a scholarship offer from Arkansas State in January.
Jaden Richberg, jr., Blue Springs South
Richberg, a 6-1, 230-pounder, recorded 100 tackles (15 for losses) and one sack as a sophomore
Aidan Roland, sr., Hillsboro
A 5-9, 185-pounder who also plays running back and baseball, Roland racked up 79 tackles (13 for losses), six sacks and one fumble recovery a year ago. He led the Hawks in sacks and tackles for loss and was second in total tackles.
Coleton Romaine, sr., Hillsboro
Romaine, a 6-1, 180-pounder, recorded 60 tackles (seven for losses) and two fumble recoveries a year ago for the Hawks.
Mason Schirmer, sr., Festus
Schirmer, a 6-3, 215-pounder, is committed to Missouri as a baseball player (left-handed pitcher and first baseman) but is also one of the top linebackers in the Show-Me State. He had a team-high 115 tackles (19 for losses), two sacks and one fumble recovery a year ago and was named second-team all-state in Class 4.
Kadin Stroer II, sr., Warrenton
A 5-10, 210-pounder, Stroer earned third-team all-state honors in Class 4 after he racked up a team-high 142 tackles to go along with three sacks and two fumble recoveries. As a sophomore he had 125 tackles and six sacks.
Jacob Sweeten, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
A 5-11, 220-pounder, Sweeten earned second-team all-state honors in Class 5 after racking up a team-high 90 tackles, including five for losses, for the Panthers.
Anthony Thompson, sr., Fort Osage
Thompson, a 5-10, 200-pounder, has picked up several Division II scholarship offers this offseason following a junior season in which he was named first-team all-state in Class 5. He racked up 134 tackles (13 for losses), three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a TD) and was named his conference’s defensive player of the year.
Lance Walker, sr., CBC (committed to Arkansas State)
A 6-2, 220–pounder, Walker is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He racked up 86 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks during his breakthrough junior season and earned second-team all-state honors in Class 6. Committed to Arkansas State in late June.
Mason Wright, jr., Park Hill South
Wright, a 6-3, 210-pounder who also plays baseball, had a strong sophomore season a year ago when he recorded 51 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and one blocked field goal.
