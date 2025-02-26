Caden Gustafson, Nancy Ruholl voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (2/17/2025)
Congratulations to Waterford (Wisconsin) junior Caden Gustafson and St. Anthony (Illinois) junior Nancy Ruholl for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 10-16.
Gustafson scored 33 points — including the 1,000th of his Waterford career — in a 70-52 win over Burlington.
Ruholl netted 28 points and became St. Anthony’s all-time leading scorer in a 61-31 win over Tuscola. She had 1,656 career points and counting after the victory.
Gustafson earned 63.11 percent of the vote to beat out Ethan Collins of Central (Virginia), who got 26.41 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 6,000 votes.
Ruholl (39.25 percent) edged Handley (Virginia) junior Reagan Edsell (31.96 percent)
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 20,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Caden Gustafson, jr., Waterford (Wisconsin) basketball
Gustafson scored 33 points — including the 1,000th of his Waterford career — in a 70-52 win over Burlington. He received 63.11 percent of the vote.
2. Ethan Collins, sr., Central (Virginia) basketball
Collins had 33 points and became Central’s all-time leading scorer in an 87-75 win over Richlands. He is sitting on 1,714 career points and counting. He received 26.41 percent of the vote.
3. Carson Swanson, sr., Westfield (New York) basketball
Swanson became the leading scorer in Chautauqua County history during an 87-42 rout of Brocton. The senior had 39 points, 16 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, breaking the previous career scoring record of 2,258 points. He received 6.84 percent of the vote.
4. Toryn Severson, sr., Madrid (Iowa) basketball
Severson became the 43rd boy in Iowa history to surpass 2,000 career points as Madrid took down Ankeny Christian Academy, 69-49. Severson had 16 points in the win. He received 2.6 percent of the vote.
5. Syre Gillespie, so., Capital Prep (Connecticut) basketball
Gillespie put up 52 points — a new Capital Prep single-game record — as the Trailblazers downed University, 86-66. The sophomore also had seven assists and five rebounds. He received 0.47 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Nancy Ruholl, jr., St. Anthony (Illinois) basketball
Ruholl netted 28 points and became St. Anthony’s all-time leading scorer in a 61-31 win over Tuscola. She had 1,656 career points and counting after the win. Ruholl received 39.25 percent of the vote.
7. Reagan Edsell, jr., Handley (Virginia) basketball
Edsell scored 38 points — a new career-high — in a 67-45 victory over Millbrook. She received 31.96 percent of the vote.
8. Izzy Terzioski, sr., Central Valley Academy (New York) basketball
Terzioski did all she could in a 54-44 loss to Rome Free Academy, putting up 20 points and 20 rebounds. She received 10.19 percent of the vote.
9. Megyn Meekins, sr., Nocona (Texas) basketball
Meekins eclipsed the 3,000 career points mark in a 61-39 win over Hico. The senior had 26 points in the game. She received 9.91 percent of the vote.
10. Madison McEvoy, sr., Owego (New York) basketball
McEvoy hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in a 68-35 rout of Seton. She received 3.09 percent of the vote.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports