Christian Brown, Amaya Stewart voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (1/6/2025)
Congratulations to Franklin (Tennessee) senior Christian Brown and Wyomissing (Pennsylvania) senior Amaya Stewart for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Dec. 31-Jan. 5.
Brown, a forward and James Madison signee, dominated with 43 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 77-62 victory over Marshall County.
Stewart, also a forward, erupted for a school-record 37 points as Wyomissing downed Twin Valley, 61-33.
Brown earned 37.37 percent of the vote to edge out Cy Mitchell of Trinity Classical Academy (California), who got 26.57 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 67,000 votes.
Stewart (45.32 percent) came in above last week’s winner Taylee Phelps Freeman (Washington). Phelps finished with 29.65 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 57,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Christian Brown, sr., Franklin (Tennessee) basketball
The 6-foot-7 Brown has become a dunking machine for Franklin. He received 37.37 percent of the vote.
2. Cy Mitchell, sr., Trinity Classical Academy (California) basketball
Mitchell nearly recorded a triple-double in a 69-57 win over St. Monica Academy, tallying 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He received 26.57 percent of the vote.
3. Justice Phillips, jr., Bronson (Florida) basketball
Phillips had 51 points, seven rebounds and eight steals in an 88-63 win over Ocala Christian. He received 18.78 percent of the vote.
4. Braylon Gaines, so., Nelson (Oregon) basketball
Gaines did a little bit of everything in Nelson’s 98-46 win over Lincoln, putting up 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. He received 7.19 percent of the vote.
5. Toryn Severson, sr., Madrid (Iowa) basketball
Severson scored 34 points and became Madrid’s all-time leading scorer in a 94-35 rout of Ogden. Severson has 1,748 career points and counting. He received 4.83 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Amaya Stewart, sr., Wyomissing (Pennsylvania) basketball
Stewart will play Division I college basketball for Albany. She received 45.32 percent of the vote.
7. Taylee Phelps, jr., Freeman (Washington) basketball
Phelps scored 46 of her team’s 59 points in a 59-41 victory over Warden. She received 29.65 percent of the vote.
8. Mackenzie Teevan, sr., Holmdel (New Jersey) basketball
Teevan, a Holy Cross signee, had 37 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-33 victory over Toms River North. She received 15.92 percent of the vote.
9. Jada Lynch, jr., St. Rose (New Jersey) basketball
Lynch scored a career-high 40 points as St. Rose stunned Red Bank Catholic, 61-54. She received 6.89 percent of the vote.
10. Ruby Theberge, so., Canton (Connecticut) basketball
Theberge recorded a double-double with 36 points — a new career-high — and 11 rebounds in a 57-42 win over Sports Medical Science Academy. She received 0.83 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports