Darius Acuff flies high at Iverson; California triangle; Hazing mess: Top high school sports stories (5/5/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from a busy last week in April.
1. The triangle offense: Shaq, Mike Bibby, Mikey Williams
The convergence of Shaquille O'Neal, Mike Bibby and Mikey Williams to Sacramento State last week isn't exactly a high school story, but all three are such lightning rods on social media, most high school-aged sports fans are of interest. We took a quick pulse of California prep players and coaches to see if they will now consider one of the nation's least attractive programs — the Hornets have had three winning seasons since 1991 — now that this triangle offense is in place.
2. SoCal wildfire victims seek interim baseball home
Roughly three months after High School on SI's Tarek Fattal drove his bycyle into Palasades High School to access the damage, he reported over the weekend that the baseball field that had survived the horrific Southern California wildfires is no longer accessible. It is now being used for land to build on other destructed parts of the campus. In this hearty, informative, painstaking piece, Fattal revisited the new challenges for the school's baseball program which remarkably has gone 15-9 and 12-4 (Western League play) heading into the week.
3. Darius Acuff earns MVP of Iverson Classic
There's been some humdingers: McDonald's, Jordan-Brand, The 'Summit. All-star boys basketball showcases flaunting the nation's best, tallest, most athletic/skills players in the land, many likely hitting the NBA hardwood in the next two to three years. On Saturday, we believe, was the last of the bunch and Arkansas bound Darius Acuff, of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), put on the best show of a busy bunch, scoring 32 points and dishing 11 assists — leading 16 players (yes 16) in double-figure scoring — as Team Loyality outlasted Team Honor 164-151 at the ninth Iverson Classic in Hampton, Va.
4. 'Hazing on steroids' act leads to reflection, canceled season
The nightmarish "prank" gone way wrong at Westhill High School was covered, followed by High School on SI East Coast Managing Editor Gary Adornato, including the ABC interview of victim Gage Talucci, who said "I think this was a mistake that was made by good people that I had known for many years." A district attorney working the case call it a "hazing on steroids."
5. Pay to coach, solicit
A Massachusetts football coach was fined $16,000 for violating the state's conflict of interest law after reportedly promoting his private football/conditioning camps. According to the Boston Herald, by doing so he violated the state's conflict of interest law, writes High School on SI's Andy Villamarzo.