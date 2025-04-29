Dylan Parente, Camryn Fisher voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (4/21/2025)
Congratulations Rock Creek (Indiana) senior Dylan Parente and Ellington (Connecticut) senior Camryn Fisher for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for April 14-20.
Parente fired the first no-hitter in program history in an 11-0, five-inning shutout of Cannelton. The senior struck out 11 and also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
Fisher, who also won National Girls Athlete of the Week last week, struck out a Connecticut single-game record 37 batters while surrendering just two hits and a walk in 14 innings against Hale Ray. Ellington pulled out a 1-0 victory.
Parente took home first place with 53.41 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 27,000 votes.
Fisher topped the girls poll for the second straight week with 58.12 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 3,500 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Dylan Parente, sr., Rock Creek (Indiana) baseball
2. Ike Ackerman, sr., Omaha Central (Nebraska) track
Ackerman, an Ohio football signee, broke the Nebraska Class A record in the shot put with a top throw of 65 feet, 4 inches at the Omaha Central Jo Dusatko Invitational. The mark ranks fifth in the country this year. Ackerman also won the discus at 192-9.
3. William King IV, sr., Dickinson (Texas) track
King IV ran the fastest 300 hurdles time nationally this season at the 6A Region III meet with a time of 36.15 seconds.
4. Blake Bowman, jr., Prattville Christian Academy (Alabama) baseball
Bowman threw a perfect game with 15 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Childersburg. The right-hander had an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) during the dominant performance.
5. Joseph Moreno, sr., South Hills (California) baseball
Moreno threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Los Altos.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Camryn Fisher, sr., Ellington (Connecticut) softball
After throwing a 21-strikeout perfect game last week, Fisher was at it again against Hale Ray. The Appalachian State signee struck out a Connecticut single-game record 37 batters while surrendering just two hits and a walk in 14 innings. Ellington pulled out a 1-0 victory.
7. Emma Davies, fr., Ursuline (Ohio) softball
In two games, Davies struck out 24 and allowed just one earned run and three hits. She also went 3 for 8 at the plate with three RBIs.
8. Lily Jahne, sr., Hale Ray (Connecticut) softball
Jahne was just as dominant pitching opposite Camryn Fisher, striking out 33 without surrendering a hit or walk in the 14-inning marathon loss. Jahne is a St. John’s signee.
9. Elysse Diaz, jr., Granada Hills Charter (California) softball
Diaz went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Downey.
10. Kayla Giddings, sr., San Marino (California) softball
In matchups with Monrovia, La Canada and Alhambra, Giddings went a combined 8 for 11 with nine steals, seven runs scored and four RBIs. She has 58 career steals, the most in San Marino history.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
