Chipotle Nationals 2025: IMG Academy girls basketball win 1st national title in program history

UConn commit 5⭐️ Kelis Fisher (no. 27 espnW 100) spearheaded IMG Academy’s win over Montverde to capture IMG’s first girls basketball Nationals win in school history 🔥



23 PTS | 5 AST



IMG Academy: 80

Montverde Academy: 78@FisherKelis | @IMGABasketball pic.twitter.com/j2MZfOkWdE