Chipotle Nationals 2025: IMG Academy girls basketball win 1st national title in program history
The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season concluded on Saturday with the National Championship Game between the No. 3 seeded IMG Academy Ascenders taking on the No. 1 seed Montverde Academy Eagles.
IMG Academy erased a 17-point second half deficit, where they trailed 56-39 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter to cap off an 80-78 overtime win over Montverde Academy.
The Ascenders were led by UConn signee Kelis Fisher finishing with a game-high 23 points and five assists, where Fisher shot 7-of-18 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
IMG Academy got out to an early 16-10 lead after the first eight minutes, before the Eagles began the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 18-16. South Carolina commit Agot Makeer gave the Eagles a burst of energy in the second quarter where they went on a 12-3 run before taking a 30-19 lead. Montverde Academy took a 35-24 lead heading into the locker room.
In the third quarter, senior point guard Brooklynn Charlo and Kelis Fisher provided a huge lift for the Ascenders where they outscored Montverde Academy, 30-25 where they trailed by just four (60-56) heading into the final quarter.
Charlo had a huge fourth quarter and overtime where she scored all 13 of her points going 4-of-5 from behind the arc, including a few four-point play opportunities.
Tennessee signee Deniya Prawl fouled out for the second consecutive day finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the win for IMG Academy.
For Montverde Academy, junior shooting guard Saniyah Hall and senior guard Agot Makeer each finished with 20 points. Texas signee Aaliyah Crump added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc in the loss.
