High school football state championships: 2024 start dates, playoff brackets in every state
Alaska and Vermont are the only states in the country that have crowned 2024 high school football state champions, but they'll get some company this weekend.
Arizona, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin will award some state championship trophies this week, while North and South Dakota plus Wyoming will close the book on the 2024 high school football season.
Going alphabetically from Alabama through Wyoming, here are the high school football state championship dates and playoff brackets in every state (Connecticut brackets will be added when they are released):
Alabama
AISA: Nov. 21
AHSAA: Dec. 4-6
Alabama high school football playoff brackets
Alaska
Completed in October
Alaska high school football playoff brackets
Arizona
8-man: Nov. 16
2A-3A: Nov. 30
4A-6A: Dec. 6-7
Arizona high school football playoff brackets
Arkansas
Dec. 5-7, 14
Arkansas high school football playoff brackets
California
Dec. 13-14
California high school football playoff brackets
Colorado
A6/8: Nov. 29
1A/2A: Nov. 30
3A-5A: Dec. 7
Colorado high school football playoff brackets
Connecticut
Dec. 14
Delaware
Nov. 29-30
Delaware high school football playoff brackets
Florida
Rural Class: Dec. 6
Class 1A-7A: Dec. 11-14
Florida high school football playoff brackets
Georgia
Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia high school football playoff brackets
Hawaii
Nov. 29-30
Hawaii high school football playoff brackets
Idaho
Nov. 22-23
Idaho high school football playoff brackets
Illinois
Nov. 29-30
Illinois high school football playoff brackets
Indiana
Nov. 29-30
Indiana high school football playoff brackets
Iowa
Nov. 21-22
Iowa high school football playoff brackets
Kansas
2A, 6A: Nov. 29
1A, 3A-5A, 6-man, 8-man DI and DII: Nov. 30
Kansas high school football playoff brackets
Kentucky
Dec. 6-7 at Kroger Field
Kentucky high school football playoff brackets
Louisiana
Dec. 12-14
Louisiana high school football playoff brackets
Maine
Nov. 16 (8-man), Nov. 23
Maine high school football playoff brackets
Maryland
Dec. 5-7
Maryland high school football playoff brackets
Massachusetts
Week of Dec. 1
Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets
Michigan
8-man: Nov. 22 -23
11-man: Nov. 29-30
Michigan high school football playoff brackets
Minnesota
Nov. 22-23
Minnesota high school football playoff brackets
Mississippi
MAIS: Nov. 21 (2A/3A), Nov. 22 (1A/4A/5A), Nov. 23 (6A)
MHSAA: Dec. 5-7
Mississippi high school football playoff brackets
Missouri
Dec. 6-7
Missouri high school football playoff brackets
Montana
Nov. 22-23
Montana high school football playoff brackets
Nebraska
D6: Nov. 22
D2, D1, A: Nov. 25
C2, C1, B: Nov. 26
Nebraska high school football playoff brackets
Nevada
5A D2, 2A: Nov. 23
5A D1/D3, 4A, 3A, 1A: Nov. 26
Nevada high school football playoff brackets
New Hampshire
Division IV: Nov. 16
Division II and III: Nov. 23
Division I: Nov. 30
New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets
New Jersey
Nov. 29-Dec. 4
New Jersey high school football playoff brackets
New Mexico
8-man: Nov. 23
2A-6A: Nov. 30
New Mexico high school football playoff brackets
New York
Dec. 6-7
New York high school football playoff brackets
North Carolina
NCISAA: Nov. 15
NCHSAA: Dec. 13-14
North Carolina high school football playoff brackets
North Dakota
Nov. 15
North Dakota high school football playoff brackets
Ohio
Dec. 5-7
Ohio high school football playoff brackets
Oklahoma
Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14
Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets
Oregon
Nov. 29-30
Oregon high school football playoff brackets
Pennsylvania
Dec. 5-7
Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets
Rhode Island
Nov. 23
Rhode Island high school football playoff brackets
South Carolina
SCISA: Nov. 22-23
SCHSL: Dec. 5-7
South Carolina high school football playoff brackets
South Dakota
9-man: Nov. 14
11 B/A/AA: Nov. 15
11 AAA: Nov. 16
South Dakota high school football playoff brackets
Tennessee
DII: Dec. 5
DI-1A/3A/5A: Dec. 6
DI-2A/4A/6A: Dec. 7
Tennessee high school football playoff brackets
Texas
TAPPS: Dec. 5 (6-man), Dec. 6 (11-man D-III/IV), Dec. 7 (11-man D-I/II)
UIL: Dec. 18-21
Texas high school football playoff brackets
Utah
1A-3A, 8-man: Nov. 16
4A-6A: Nov. 22
Utah high school football playoff brackets
Vermont
Completed Nov. 9
Vermont high school football playoff brackets
Virginia
Dec. 14
Virginia high school football playoff brackets
Washington
Dec. 6 (1B, 1A, 3A), Dec. 7 (2B, 2A, 4A) at Husky Stadium
Washington high school football playoff brackets
West Virginia
Dec. 6-7
West Virginia high school football playoff brackets
Wisconsin
8-man: Nov. 16
11-man: Nov. 21-22
Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets
Wyoming
Nov. 15 (3A, 2A), Nov. 16 (4A, 1A) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports