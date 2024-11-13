High School

High school football state championships: 2024 start dates, playoff brackets in every state

From Alabama through Wyoming, here are nationwide state championship dates and playoff brackets

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph's Prep players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

Alaska and Vermont are the only states in the country that have crowned 2024 high school football state champions, but they'll get some company this weekend.

Arizona, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin will award some state championship trophies this week, while North and South Dakota plus Wyoming will close the book on the 2024 high school football season.

Going alphabetically from Alabama through Wyoming, here are the high school football state championship dates and playoff brackets in every state (Connecticut brackets will be added when they are released):

Alabama

AISA: Nov. 21

AHSAA: Dec. 4-6

Alabama high school football playoff brackets

Alaska

Completed in October

Alaska high school football playoff brackets

Arizona

8-man: Nov. 16

2A-3A: Nov. 30

4A-6A: Dec. 6-7

Arizona high school football playoff brackets

Arkansas

Dec. 5-7, 14

Arkansas high school football playoff brackets

California

Dec. 13-14

California high school football playoff brackets

Colorado

A6/8: Nov. 29

1A/2A: Nov. 30

3A-5A: Dec. 7

Colorado high school football playoff brackets

Connecticut

Dec. 14

Delaware

Nov. 29-30

Delaware high school football playoff brackets

Florida

Rural Class: Dec. 6

Class 1A-7A: Dec. 11-14

Florida high school football playoff brackets

Georgia

Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia high school football playoff brackets

Hawaii

Nov. 29-30

Hawaii high school football playoff brackets

Idaho

Nov. 22-23

Idaho high school football playoff brackets

Illinois

Nov. 29-30

Illinois high school football playoff brackets

Indiana

Nov. 29-30

Indiana high school football playoff brackets

Iowa

Nov. 21-22

Iowa high school football playoff brackets

Kansas

2A, 6A: Nov. 29

1A, 3A-5A, 6-man, 8-man DI and DII: Nov. 30

Kansas high school football playoff brackets

Kentucky

Dec. 6-7 at Kroger Field

Kentucky high school football playoff brackets

Louisiana

Dec. 12-14

Louisiana high school football playoff brackets

Maine

Nov. 16 (8-man), Nov. 23

Maine high school football playoff brackets

Maryland

Dec. 5-7

Maryland high school football playoff brackets

Massachusetts

Week of Dec. 1

Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets

Michigan

8-man: Nov. 22 -23

11-man: Nov. 29-30

Michigan high school football playoff brackets

Minnesota

Nov. 22-23

Minnesota high school football playoff brackets

Mississippi

MAIS: Nov. 21 (2A/3A), Nov. 22 (1A/4A/5A), Nov. 23 (6A)

MHSAA: Dec. 5-7

Mississippi high school football playoff brackets

Missouri

Dec. 6-7

Missouri high school football playoff brackets

Montana

Nov. 22-23

Montana high school football playoff brackets

Nebraska

D6: Nov. 22

D2, D1, A: Nov. 25

C2, C1, B: Nov. 26

Nebraska high school football playoff brackets

Nevada

5A D2, 2A: Nov. 23

5A D1/D3, 4A, 3A, 1A: Nov. 26

Nevada high school football playoff brackets

New Hampshire

Division IV: Nov. 16

Division II and III: Nov. 23

Division I: Nov. 30

New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets

New Jersey

Nov. 29-Dec. 4

New Jersey high school football playoff brackets

New Mexico

8-man: Nov. 23

2A-6A: Nov. 30

New Mexico high school football playoff brackets

New York

Dec. 6-7

New York high school football playoff brackets

North Carolina

NCISAA: Nov. 15

NCHSAA: Dec. 13-14

North Carolina high school football playoff brackets

North Dakota

Nov. 15

North Dakota high school football playoff brackets

Ohio

Dec. 5-7

Ohio high school football playoff brackets

Oklahoma

Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14

Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets

Oregon

Nov. 29-30

Oregon high school football playoff brackets

Pennsylvania

Dec. 5-7

Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets

Rhode Island

Nov. 23

Rhode Island high school football playoff brackets

South Carolina

SCISA: Nov. 22-23

SCHSL: Dec. 5-7

South Carolina high school football playoff brackets

South Dakota

9-man: Nov. 14

11 B/A/AA: Nov. 15

11 AAA: Nov. 16

South Dakota high school football playoff brackets

Tennessee

DII: Dec. 5

DI-1A/3A/5A: Dec. 6

DI-2A/4A/6A: Dec. 7

Tennessee high school football playoff brackets

Texas

TAPPS: Dec. 5 (6-man), Dec. 6 (11-man D-III/IV), Dec. 7 (11-man D-I/II)

UIL: Dec. 18-21

Texas high school football playoff brackets

Utah

1A-3A, 8-man: Nov. 16

4A-6A: Nov. 22

Utah high school football playoff brackets

Vermont

Completed Nov. 9

Vermont high school football playoff brackets

Virginia

Dec. 14

Virginia high school football playoff brackets

Washington

Dec. 6 (1B, 1A, 3A), Dec. 7 (2B, 2A, 4A) at Husky Stadium

Washington high school football playoff brackets

West Virginia

Dec. 6-7

West Virginia high school football playoff brackets

Wisconsin

8-man: Nov. 16

11-man: Nov. 21-22

Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets

Wyoming

Nov. 15 (3A, 2A), Nov. 16 (4A, 1A) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

