Hunter Loesch, Natalie Dumas voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (5/19/2025)
Congratulations to Corvallis (Montana) senior Hunter Loesch and Eastern (New Jersey) junior Natalie Dumas for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for May 12-18.
Loesch, a Montana commit, broke his own school record in the javelin with a throw of 219-11 — the top mark in the country this year — at the Western A Divisional championships.
Dumas tied Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s New Jersey state record in the 400 meters with a winning time of 51.87 seconds at the South Jersey Group 4 championships. Dumas’ time ranks second nationally this season.
Loesch won with 45.27 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 14,000 votes.
Dumas secured first place with 51.14 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 6,500 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Hunter Loesch, sr., Corvallis (Montana) track
2. Mason Morris, sr., Putnam County (Missouri) baseball
Morris struck out 22 batters in 8 1/3 shutout innings as Putnam County earned a 1-0 victory over Green City. Morris allowed two hits and didn’t walk a batter.
3. Erik Swenson, sr., Scarborough (Maine) baseball
Swenson, a Maine signee, threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout of Gorham.
4. Cy Chrisman, jr., Maple Mountain (Utah) baseball
Chrisman went 3 for 4 with two homers and seven RBIs in an 11-1 win over Skyline. Chrisman is committed to Oklahoma State.
5. Brady Anderson, sr., Canyon View (Utah) baseball
Anderson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while working six strong innings on the mound as Canyon View captured the program’s first state title with a 7-4 victory over Juab. Canyon View swept the three-game Class 3A championship series.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
1. Natalie Dumas, jr., Eastern (New Jersey) track
2. Sydney Maue, sr., Mount Vernon (Iowa) track
Maue won the high jump competition at a 3A state qualifier with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches. The senior’s mark is tied for fifth nationally this year.
3. Allison Fuller, jr., Saratoga Central Catholic (New York) softball
Fuller hit for the cycle in a 19-8 victory over Cambridge. The junior went 6 for 6 with two doubles and two triples.
4. Shaelyn Erickson, so., Issaquah (Washington) softball
Erickson blasted two homers — including a grand slam — in a 14-6 win over Skyline that sealed the program’s first bi-district championship. The sophomore also walked three times and finished with seven RBIs.
5. Arianna Almekinder, so., Batavia (New York) softball
Almekinder struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced en route to a perfect game against East. Batavia earned a 19-0 victory. It was Almekinder’s first career perfect game.
