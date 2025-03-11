Jahrel Vigo, Jeriyah Pryor voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (3/3/2025)
Congratulations to Allentown Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) senior Jahrel Vigo and George Washington (West Virginia) sophomore Jeriyah Pryor for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 24-March 2.
Vigo put up 38 points in a 68-57 victory over Northwestern Lehigh that secured the Class 4A District 11 title.
Pryor erupted for 36 points in a 64-48 victory over Charleston Catholic.
Vigo took home first place with 29.93 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 2,000 votes.
Pryor won with 35.06 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 1,500 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Jahrel Vigo, sr., Allentown Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Vigo put up 38 points in a 68-57 victory over Northwestern Lehigh that secured the Class 4A District 11 title. He received 29.93 percent of the vote.
2. Jack Ford, sr., Lebanon (Oregon) basketball
Ford made a single-game school-record 10 3-pointers en route to a 44-point explosion as Lebanon routed Central, 72-41. He received 21.23 percent of the vote.
3. Drew Daoust, sr., Southern Door (Wisconsin) basketball
Daoust surpassed the 3,000 career points mark in a 69-54 win over Oconto. The senior finished the game with 34 points. He is the second Wisconsin boys basketball play to reach the 3,000 points mark, joining Anthony Pieper of Wausaukee. He received 17.49 percent of the vote.
4. Gavin Lowe, jr., Olympus (Utah) basketball
Lowe led the way with 35 points as Olympus blew by Highland for the Class 5A state title, 69-40. He received 9.01 percent of the vote.
5. Bryce Krenek, jr., Katy Taylor (Texas) baseball
Krenek, a Texas commit, struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced while throwing a perfect game against Mayde Creek. Katy Taylor won the game 8-0. Krenek also had a strong week at the plate, going 4 for 8 with two homers, a double and five RBIs. He received 6.37 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Jeriyah Pryor, so., George Washington (West Virginia) basketball
Pryor erupted for 36 points in a 64-48 victory over Charleston Catholic. She received 35.06 percent of the vote.
7. Alexandra Eschmeyer, sr., Peak to Peak (Colorado) basketball
Eschmeyer tallied 34 points — including the 2,000th of her prep career — 11 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists in a 39-24 win over Elizabeth. Eschmeyer is a Stanford signee. She received 21.21 percent of the vote.
8. Ava Kopetskie, jr., Liberty (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kopetskie netted 29 points in a 59-45 win over Emmaus. The victory secured a spot in the Class 6A state tournament for Liberty. She received 20.62 percent of the vote.
9. Maya Deshautelle, so., Oak Park (California) basketball
Deshautelle had 30 points and 11 rebounds as Oak Park took down North, 68-57, for the program’s third consecutive section title. She received 16.22 percent of the vote.
10. Erica Gribble, jr., Greensburg Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gribble, a Richmond commit, scored 14 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter as Greensburg Central Catholic edged Shady Side Academy, 56-51, for the WPIAL Class 3A title. She received 4.66 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports