Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco highlights: Relive top-ranked 2023 showdown
The high school football game of the regular season takes place this Friday night as the top two teams in the nation clash in Santa Ana for the annual Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco heavyweight showdown.
Before this year's matchup begins, get ready for kickoff with everything you need to know ahead of this top-ranked clash, and check out the highlights of last year's upset when St. John Bosco stunned then-No. 1 Mater Dei with a 28-0 shutout (video is below the quick hits).
You can watch Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco live on the NFHS Network.
Here is everything you need to know about St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei to get you ready for Friday's highly anticipated matchup:
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco quick hits
1. These are the top two teams in the nation
As has been the case at least five other times since 2018, this game features the No. 1 versus No. 2 nationally ranked teams.
2. There are 51 players between the two rosters with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers
To say this game is loaded with talent would be an extreme understatement. Mater Dei has an unofficial recruiting-star rating edge, but there are at least a combined 51 players who have earned at least 3-star recruiting rankings by 247Sports, or received a Division I offer.
3. St. John Bosco will start a freshman quarterback
Freshman Koa Malau'ulu will join a shortlist of underclassmen who have started under center in the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco rivalry over the last three decades. That is something not even Matt Leinart and Bryce Young did in their time at SJB.
4. This rivalry goes way back, and we've put together every score since 1966
The two Southern Section titans have been going at it since 1966, and there have been plenty of wild matchups. Take a look at every score from past years in this Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco history lesson.
5. Since 2016, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco have faced off twice in the same year six of the last eight seasons, but this year could be different
These two teams' regular-season matchup is usually followed by a rematch in the Division 1 finals, but they may meet only once in 2024; here's why.
>>Check out the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco highlights here<<
Sam Brown