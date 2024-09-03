National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/3/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, SBLive/SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Ant Dean, Concord De La Salle (California)
Instead of tackling the QB, he takes the ball away from him and runs for a TD.
2. Braylen Rooney, Arcadia (Arizona)
Turns potential safety into a touchdown after recovering fumble and slinging the ball 50 yards.
3. Daymion Rivera, Folsom (California)
Takes lateral from lineman — who had taken lateral from QB — in for a TD.
4. Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy Prep (Arizona)
Mosses (or Larry Fitzgeralds?) defender for game-winning touchdown.
5. DJ Nunnery, Pascagoula (Mississippi)
Comes up with sideline catch despite defender being draped all over him.
6. Justisse Robertson (Union Grove)
RB looks swallowed in the backfield, then reverses course for a TD.
7. Kaliq Lockett, Sachse (Texas)
Jukes DB, makes catch, sheds tacklers and sprints for the end zone.
8. Robbie Long, Central Catholic (Oregon)
QB reverses defender’s smack talk after avoiding sack and throwing TD pass to Tyson Davis.
9. Taz Smith, Gainesville (Georgia)
Punter (who also plays receiver) saves bad snap with one hand, then takes off for a touchdown.
10. Tradarian Bell, Texas (Texas)
Slams on the brakes to fool one defender, then hurdles another.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
—
