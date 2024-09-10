National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/10/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, SBLive/SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Sept. 2-8, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. AB Hilton, Screven County (Georgia)
Hurdles one defender, evades five more and somersaults into the end zone.
2. Ahmed Diawara, Burlington (Vermont)
QB escapes a sack and multiple tackles on long touchdown run.
3. Braylen Rooney, Arcadia (Arizona)
Quarterback flattens two defenders on his way to the end zone.
4. Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian (Tennessee)
Gets smacked in the helmet, then delivers a 43-yard dime off his back foot.
5. Jett Harrison, St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)
Taps toes down like his dad and brother for what would have been an NFL catch.
6. Leo Almanza, Byron Nelson (Texas)
Catches the game-winning bomb from 54 yards out.
7. Lono Chouteau, Inderkum (California)
Picks off ball in the end zone and takes it 103 yards the other way for a score.
8. Montavin Quisenberry, Boyle County (Kentucky)
Jukes tackler, then fires deep ball for a TD to Geo Brown on a reverse pass.
9. Nash Cooper, La Costa Canyon (California)
Defensive lineman tips pass to himself and runs in for the pick-six.
10. Romeir Smith, Phoebus (Virginia)
Tips the ball from one hand to the other, then lays out to make a diving grab.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
Week 1: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (8/27/2024)
Week 2: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/3/2024)
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.