Possible high school football Defensive Play of the Year technique learned on YouTube
The technique for a possible defensive Play of the Year was learned on YouTube. Not from a coach. Not a testimonial on the NFL Network. “YouTube.”
De La Salle two-way senior starter Ant Dean pulled off the ultimate takeaway by ripping the ball directly out of the hands of Grant quarterback Luke Alexander Friday and returned it 33 yards untouched, highlighting the Spartans’ 42-14 home-opening victory.
It was the first varsity touchdown for Dean, who head coach Justin Alumbaugh said is a sure-fire college player with “an incredible football IQ and is a great teammate.”
“It’s kind of like a science of getting the ball out,” Dean said, who recorded two other strips in the game and does it “everyday at practice.” “If there’s too much pressure at the top, you can just easily pull it out from the bottom.”
Whoa. Good analytical stuff. Though he gave credit to his coaches in numerous other facets, when pressed he said “Nobody told me I just watched and learned.”
While most in Owen Owens’ Stadium were stunned by the turn around — Alexander escaped pressure and was trying to get out of bounds late in the half — Dean was not. (See the play below)
“It wasn’t really a ‘whoa moment,’ because I’m used to it,” Dean said. “But I’m not used to scoring. I’m used to taking the ball because we work on it every single day. I was like ‘wow,’ but I had to remind myself I’ve done this before. Just not getting into the end zone part. I had to get there and celebrate with my teammates.”
It was a raucous celebration and thwarted any possible momentum the Pacers, ranked 13th in the state coming in, were hoping to make heading into halftime. De La Salle entered with a 28-0 lead. Dean, also a starter at wide receiver, was all over the field. He was a big contributor on De La Salle's track team and played quarterback on the JV team.
“It was a great team win but the second half we came out kind of laxed,” Dean said. “We sorta let them back in the game. We can’t have that next week against Serra.”
Serra has beaten De La Salle two straight years — not many Northern California squads can say that — and is coming off a truly remarkable 22-21 win Friday at Folsom, the fourth-ranked team in California. Serra, the three-time Northern California Open Division representative, lost 18 starters to graduation but regrouped to win on a late touchdown, recovered on-side kick and 38-yard field goal by Brody Smith with 10 seconds left.
Serra beat De La Salle 28-0 last season.
“I can’t wait to play them,” Dean said. “Last year we had a bad game, a horrible game. So I can’t wait for us to play better next week.”