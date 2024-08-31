High School

5-star Texas Longhorns commit makes 2 defenders miss in high school football opener

Sachse (Texas) wide receiver hauls in impressive 60-yard TD reception

Andy Buhler

Sachse (Texas) 5-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett on a visit to University of Texas.
Kaliq Lockett flashed a level of receiving talent befitting of a 5-star prospect in Sachse's 2024 Texas high school football season debut.

The 6-foot-2 Texas Longhorns commit caught a pass, made two defenders miss with a cut and a stiff-arm, then jetted past a collapsing Coppell defense on Friday night.

The 60-yard touchdown tied Sachse and Coppell at 7-7 with 4:39 left in the second quarter. Footage of the play can be seen here.

Earlier this summer, SBLive posed the question to those around him: How good is Kaliq Lockett, the nation's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall prospect (247 Sports)?

Sachse head coach Mark "Red" Behrens said Lockett makes a quarterback "right often."

"Obviously there are some physical features and ultimately if you get the ball to him, he’s going to score," Behrens said. "His body control is unbelievable."

Lockett finished his junior season with more than 120 receiving yards per game 59 catches for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping Sachse reach the 6A Division I playoffs.

"He's a guy that when I see the ball going to him, I just know it's going to be a big play," Sachse senior linebacker Vashon Brunswick II said.

Follow along for live updates of the rest of Sachse vs. Coppell and check out SBLive's statewide Texas high school football scoreboard.

