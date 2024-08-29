Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, to start at Ohio State as a true freshman
When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field on Saturday against Akron, South Florida high school football fans will see a familiar face starting on offense for Ryan Day.
Day confirmed earlier this week that the former Chaminade Madonna star wide receiver would be out with the starting lineup, giving a simple ‘Yes’ to reporters’ questions on Smith being a starter.
SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year
According to a Fox Sports report, if Smith takes the field as a starter for the Buckeyes, it would be the first time since 2021 a true freshman would start in a season opener. The last player to do so was Denzel Burke at cornerback.
Smith made quite the name for himself the last two years of his high school playing days at Chaminade Madonna, playing a key role in the Lions’ back-to-back Class 1M state championships.
Smith ended the 2023 season with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards.
En route to helping lead the Lions to the Class 1M state championship in 2023, Smith had one of his most memorable performances in a 61-21 victory against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey). Smith went berserk by hauling in a ridiculous 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
Adding to his plethora of awards, Smith received the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of South Florida.
Monarch (FL) edges out Peachtree Ridge (GA) in opener of Broward County Classic: 5 takeaways
Milton (Georgia) outlasts Plantation American Heritage (Florida) in Broward County Classic
Bishop Gorman (NV) pulls off comeback win over St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
St. John Bosco (CA) wears down Chaminade Madonna (FL) in penalty-filled game
50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (8/27/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl