Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, to start at Ohio State as a true freshman

Smith helped lead the Lions to back-to-back Class 1M state championships

Andy Villamarzo

Aug 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex.
Aug 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field on Saturday against Akron, South Florida high school football fans will see a familiar face starting on offense for Ryan Day.

Day confirmed earlier this week that the former Chaminade Madonna star wide receiver would be out with the starting lineup, giving a simple ‘Yes’ to reporters’ questions on Smith being a starter.

According to a Fox Sports report, if Smith takes the field as a starter for the Buckeyes, it would be the first time since 2021 a true freshman would start in a season opener. The last player to do so was Denzel Burke at cornerback.

Smith made quite the name for himself the last two years of his high school playing days at Chaminade Madonna, playing a key role in the Lions’ back-to-back Class 1M state championships.

Smith ended the 2023 season with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards. 

Jeremiah Smith running for a touchdown in the 2023 Class 1M state championship game
Jeremiah Smith running for a touchdown in the 2023 Class 1M state championship game / Matt Christopher

En route to helping lead the Lions to the Class 1M state championship in 2023, Smith had one of his most memorable performances in a 61-21 victory against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey). Smith went berserk by hauling in a ridiculous 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.  

Adding to his plethora of awards, Smith received the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of South Florida. 

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

