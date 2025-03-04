Quinn Pelletier, Maddy Shirley voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (2/24/2025)
Congratulations to Madawaska (Maine) eighth-grader Quinn Pelletier and Evansville Central (Indiana) junior Maddy Shirley for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 17-23.
Pelletier scored 43 points as Madawaska fell to Mattanawcook Academy, 81-71.
Shirley broke her own single-game school record with a 46-point explosion as Evansville Central fell to Greensburg, 83-71. She also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Pelletier earned an overwhelming 64.25 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 15,000 votes.
Shirley got 53.99 percent of the vote to beat out Abington Heights (Pennsylvania) senior Maggie Coleman, who earned 42.57 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 50,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Quinn Pelletier, Madawaska (Maine) basketball
Pelletier, an eighth-grader, scored 43 points as Madawaska fell to Mattanawcook Academy, 81-71. He received 64.25 percent of the vote.
2. Zubayr Griffin, sr., Binghamton (New York) basketball
Griffin had 36 points in a 91-49 victory over Corning-Painted Post. He received 15.8 percent of the vote.
3. Keegan VanKauwenberg, sr., Kaukauna (Wisconsin) basketball
VanKauwenberg exploded for a single-game school record 56 points as Kaukauna routed Kimberly, 98-79. The Wisconsin–Green Bay signee also had six rebounds and six assists. He received 12.99 percent of the vote.
4. Riccardo Marzetti, sr., St. Croix Lutheran (Minnesota) basketball
Marzetti tallied 41 points — a new single-game school record — 10 points, four assists and four steals in a 96-51 victory over St. Croix Prep. He received 3.19 percent of the vote.
5. Matthew Witkow, sr., Calabasas (California) baseball
In victories over Santa Paula and Valencia, Witkow went a combined 6 for 6 with two home runs. Witkow is committed to Harvard. He received 1.67 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Maddy Shirley, jr., Evansville Central (Indiana) basketball
Shirley broke her own single-game school record with a 46-point explosion as Evansville Central fell to Greensburg, 83-71. The junior also grabbed 13 rebounds. She received 53.99 percent of the vote.
7. Maggie Coleman, sr., Abington Heights (Pennsylvania) basketball
Coleman netted 40 points — a new career-high — as Abington Heights routed North Pocono, 63-30. Coleman’s 12 made 3-pointers were a single-game record at Abington Heights. She received 42.57 percent of the vote.
8. Andersyn Changamire, Becker (Minnesota) basketball
Changamire, only an eighth-grader, scored a single-game school-record 43 points in a 75-43 victory over Big Lake. She received 1.18 percent of the vote.
9. Aubrin Miller, jr., Lakeland (Michigan) basketball
Miller scored a career-high 35 points in a 48-38 victory over Marian. She received 0.77 percent of the vote.
10. Rylee Kalocay, sr., Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kalocay, a Kent State signee, poured in 33 points as Upper St. Clair smothered Pine-Richland, 43-22. She received 0.47 percent of the vote.
