Reece Davidson, Julia Varhola voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (3/31/2025)
Congratulations to North Laurel (Kentucky) junior Reece Davidson and Hempfield (Pennsylvania) junior Julia Varhola for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for March 24-30.
Davidson did all he could with 41 points as North Laurel fell in a Sweet 16 quarterfinal to Montgomery County, 69-66. Davidson also had 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
Varhola, a James Madison commit, threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs in a 13-0 win over Uniontown.
Varhola took home first place with 52.03 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 23,000 votes.
Davidson earned 92.35 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll had more than 1,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Reece Davidson, jr., North Laurel (Kentucky) basketball
2. Malachi Moreno, sr., Great Crossing (Kentucky) basketball
Moreno dominated with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks as Great Crossing captured its first Sweet 16 title with a 71-61 victory over Bowling Green. Moreno is a five-star Kentucky signee.
3. Tre Singleton, sr., Jeffersonville (Indiana) basketball
Singleton, a Northwestern signee, had 26 points as Jeffersonville secured the Class 4A state title with a 67-66 overtime win over Fishers.
4. Stefon Dodoo, sr., Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Pennsylvania) track
Dodoo, a Texas A&M signee, won the 800 competition at the North Penn Open by finishing in 1:50.91. The time ranks sixth nationally this season.
5. Isaac Csomay, so., Powhatan (Virginia) soccer
Csomay had 13 saves as Powhatan defeated Manchester in a thriller, 3-2.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Julia Varhola, jr., Hempfield (Pennsylvania) softball
7. Ava Day, sr., Central Kitsap (Washington) softball
Day, a Seattle University commit, went 3 for 3 with three home runs and five RBIs in an 11-0 shutout of Mount Tahoma.
8. Lacey Kriebel, sr., Loyalsock (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kriebel made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Loyalsock defeated Shady Side Academy, 55-43, for the Class 3A state title. The senior also grabbed 11 rebounds.
9. Lauren Rush, jr., Chartiers Houston (Pennsylvania) softball
Rush went 3 for 3 with a double and a three-run home run in a 3-2 victory over St. Mary’s Ryken.
10. Brooke Tatar, sr., Howland (Ohio) softball
Tatar fired a shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples in a 3-0 win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
