Rico George, Arabella Silva voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (1/20/2025)
Congratulations to Seton Catholic (Washington) senior Rico George and Maine East (Illinois) sophomore Arabella Silva for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Jan. 13-19.
George scored 35 points in a 93-37 victory over Stevenson.
Silva had 27 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block in a 58-41 victory over Maine West. Later in the week, she eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark.
George earned 62.3 percent of the vote to beat out Carlos Gameros of Anthony (Texas), who got 30.23 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 20,000 votes.
Silva finished with 65.32 percent while Ashlan Carlow-Blount of Mahpiya Luta (South Dakota) placed second at 21.76 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 18,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Rico George, sr., Seton Catholic (Washington) basketball
George plays point guard for Seton Catholic. He received 62.3 percent of the vote.
2. Carlos Gameros, sr., Anthony (Texas) basketball
Gameros had 31 points as Anthony survived a close battle with Harmony Science, 53-52. He received 30.23 percent of the vote.
3. Jake Pukszyn, jr., Liberty (Pennsylvania) basketball
Pukszyn put up a career-high 36 points in a 57-53 win over Allen. He received 5.66 percent of the vote.
4. Ethan Edwards, sr., Whiteland (Indiana) basketball
Edwards, an Indianapolis signee, led the way with 36 points as Whiteland took down Franklin, 69-61. He received 1.06 percent of the vote.
5. Rylan Parkins, sr., McDowell (North Carolina) basketball
Parkins dominated with 39 points — matching a career-high — and 17 rebounds in a 90-66 victory over Asheville. He received 0.55 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Arabella Silva, so., Maine East (Illinois) basketball
Silva plays both guard positions for Maine East. She received 65.32 percent of the vote.
7. Ashlan Carlow-Blount, jr., Mahpiya Luta (South Dakota) basketball
Carlow-Blount dominated with 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in a 77-51 victory over Lakota Tech. She received 21.76 percent of the vote.
8. Emmah McAmis, sr., Central Wise (Virginia) basketball
McAmis tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-45 victory over John Battle. She received 9.02 percent of the vote.
9. Tierney Madigan, sr., Laconia (Wisconsin) basketball
Madigan became Laconia’s all-time leading scorer in an 80-29 rout of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. The senior scored a career-high 30 points in the win, breaking the previous school record of 1,401 set by Kiarra Otto in 2019. She received 1.73 percent of the vote.
10. Mercedes Grimm, jr., Reedsville (Wisconsin) basketball
Grimm recorded a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-59 win over Mishicot.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports